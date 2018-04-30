BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Skye Bank Plc Graduate Entry Level Recruitment 2018

Skye Bank is one of Nigeria’s leading Financial Institutions. A Systematically Important Bank (SIB) committed to promoting customer convenience and lifestyle through its wide-range of electronic banking solutions.

We are in search of passionate, result-oriented candidates willing to work across our 300 pIus branches within Nigeria to build a banking career in the capacity below:



Title: Entry Level Recruitment

Location: Nationwide

Detailed Description

Are you result-oriented, smart, innovative and customer-centric ? Do you have the right attitude to thrive in a highly motivated work environment ?

If yes, then you can become a part of Skye Bank family!

At Skye Bank we pride ourselves as being an employer of choice. We offer a competitive work environment and attractive compensation & incentives that enable our employees meet their career aspirations.

If you are confident that you have what it takes to succeed in a challenging position and thrive, this is your opportunity to shine!

Requirements

What you need to get in on this?

A university degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower from any accredited institution

Completed the mandatory NYSC or have an exemption certificate

26 years or younger

Willing and ready to work in any part of the country

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Test Date

28th April, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY



Application Procedure

When the link above opens, go to the top of the page and click the “Register Here” button, then, follow other instructions.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.