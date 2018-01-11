BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Gormley Foods Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

BANKING & FINANCE JOB | Gormley Foods Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

- January 11, 2018
- in JOBS
117
0

Gormley Foods Limited is located in Baderinwa Alabi Street, Eti Osa, Lagos. Our company is mainly into Bakery,FMCG Distributors,Food and offering Bread,Butter Bread,Cake.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below in Lagos State:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Sage International Schools Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

Sage Schools Ijoko Road, Sango Ota, Ogun State