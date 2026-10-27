Arridex unveils the ADX-Barra 200 autonomous surface vessel at AFRIDEX 2026

At AFRIDEX 2026 in Lagos, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, unveiled the ADX-Barra 200 autonomous surface vessel. It is one of two platforms in the ADX-Barra Series launched by Arridex at the exhibition, both designed, built and integrated in Nigeria by Arridex engineers.

Arridex Group Chief Executive Officer, Kayode Adeleke, presented the series as Nigeria’s first indigenously developed autonomous surface vessels. He spoke about the importance of the Gulf of Guinea, whose waters carry the region’s trade, support its coastal communities and hold much of its energy wealth. He invited the services and interested stakeholders to see the platforms at work, through demonstrations arranged at their convenience, and to help shape each generation that follows.

Other dignitaries at the unveiling included the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle; and the Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Major General Babatunde Ibrahim Alaya. The Chief Operating Officer of Helagon, Engr. Precious Omo-Agege, and members of the Arridex Group senior management were also in attendance.

Autonomous vessels extend the reach of defence and security forces on the water while keeping personnel out of harm’s way. A vessel designed and built at home can be supported, adapted and improved by the team that made it for as long as it remains in service.

Arridex delivers its defence platforms and services through Helagon, our joint venture with DICON.

Both vessels remain on display at AFRIDEX 2026, which runs from 26 to 29 October at Eko Atlantic, Lagos. Visit Arridex at Stand 1130.

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