Apple investigates cracked screens on $1,999 foldable iPhone

KEY POINTS

Apple is investigating reports that the inner displays of some iPhone Duo devices cracked within hours or days of purchase.

Customers told Bloomberg News they heard crunching sounds or felt unusual resistance when unfolding their phones before cracks appeared.

Apple acknowledged a problem affecting a small number of devices and advised affected customers to contact AppleCare for replacements.

Repair platform iFixit suspects a hinge component may be damaging the display, although the cause has not been conclusively established.

The reports raise questions about the durability of Apple’s first foldable iPhone and its arrangements for replacing defective units.

MAIN STORY

Apple Inc. is investigating reports of cracked screens on its first foldable iPhone after customers reported that the inner display of some devices failed within hours or days of purchase, according to Bloomberg News.

The affected customers said their phones developed cracks along the central fold after they attempted to open the devices during normal use. Some also reported hearing a crunching sound, feeling unusual resistance in the hinge or noticing white patches and lines across the display.

Bloomberg said it independently verified the problem with more than half a dozen customers, who provided photographs of damaged phones or records of their communications with Apple’s support teams. The reports initially appeared on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Apple acknowledged the issue in a statement to Bloomberg, saying it was “aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units.”

“If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement,” the company said, according to Bloomberg. Apple added that most devices were unaffected and that the defect appeared quickly in units experiencing the problem.

The iPhone Duo, which starts at $1,999, went on sale on Friday, according to the report. It is Apple’s first entry into the foldable smartphone market, allowing users to open a smaller outer-screen device to reveal a larger display.

The reported failures could pose a challenge for a product that represents a major change to the iPhone’s design. Bloomberg reported that Apple had spent more than a decade developing the device, with particular attention to the hinge mechanism, display technology and visibility of the crease when the screen is unfolded.

Several customers described similar experiences. Tom Battle, an Apple customer in San Diego, told Bloomberg that his phone felt harder and slower to open before lines appeared on the screen. He also reported feeling a bump or loose component beneath the display.

Venture capitalist Jonathan King described hearing a crunch-like sound when opening his device. He told Bloomberg that the outer screen remained functional, but the inner display became unusable.

Another customer, Surya Mangi, said his screen cracked after about 30 hours of ownership during normal use. Bloomberg also reported cases in which customers had to visit multiple stores or wait for replacement devices because local outlets lacked available stock.

Repair platform iFixit believes the problem may originate in a failing hinge component that cracks the screen, rather than in the display panel itself. That remains a suspected explanation, not a confirmed finding from Apple’s investigation.

Bloomberg said Apple engineers were seeking some affected devices for examination. One customer, Justin Lokos, reported that Apple conducted an Early Field Failure Analysis on his phone before providing a replacement. Another customer, Jainam Shah, said Apple replaced his device after the hinge suddenly became stiffer and the screen developed bright lines.

The reports come after earlier hardware controversies involving Apple, including complaints that the iPhone 6 Plus bent easily and that the iPhone 4 could lose reception when users touched a particular area around its antenna. Bloomberg noted that the company recovered from both episodes.

THE ISSUES

The central concern is whether a mechanical component inside the foldable phone can damage its display during ordinary opening and closing. If the suspected hinge failure is confirmed, Apple may need to identify affected units, determine the cause and establish whether a repair or replacement programme is necessary.

The reports also put Apple’s durability claims under scrutiny. A foldable phone has to withstand repeated movement at the hinge while protecting a display that bends at the centre. A failure shortly after purchase could undermine customer confidence, particularly at a starting price of $1,999.

Replacement arrangements are another concern. Some customers told Bloomberg they faced delays because stores lacked replacement stock or available support appointments. Even if the number of affected devices is small, a slow response could add to customer frustration.

However, the reports do not establish how frequently the defect occurs across all units sold. Apple has said that only a small number of devices are affected, and Bloomberg said its own review units did not develop the problem.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units.” – Apple, in a statement to Bloomberg News.

“If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement.” – Apple, according to Bloomberg News.

“You could feel a bump or loose piece under the display.” – Tom Battle, an Apple customer, speaking to Bloomberg News.

“The smaller outer screen works just fine, but the inner screen is now unusable.” – Jonathan King, speaking to Bloomberg News.

WHAT’S NEXT

Apple’s investigation will be important in determining whether the failures stem from a hinge defect, how widespread the problem is and whether additional action beyond individual replacements is needed.

Customers experiencing similar display problems have been advised to contact AppleCare. Further information from Apple’s engineers, including any confirmed cause or changes to its repair arrangements, could clarify the scope of the issue.

BOTTOM LINE

Reports of cracked inner displays have created an early test for Apple’s first foldable iPhone. The company says only a small number of units are affected, but the cause, frequency of failures and effectiveness of its replacement process remain important questions.

Source: Bloomberg News. This article is based on reporting by Bloomberg and statements and customer accounts cited in its report.