Air Peace, Ethiopian Airlines ink interline deal

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 11th, 2026

Key Points

· Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a bilateral interline agreement to strengthen air transport connectivity across Africa

· Either airline can issue tickets for qualifying itineraries involving flights operated by both carriers

· Passengers can book eligible journeys on a single ticket, with checked baggage through-checked to the final destination where applicable

· Travellers from major Nigerian and West African cities will gain better access to Ethiopian’s international network through its Addis Ababa hub

· International passengers arriving in Ethiopia will have more onward options to Nigeria and West Africa via Air Peace

· Both chief executives described the deal as a milestone for African aviation

Main Story

Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines have signed a bilateral interline agreement aimed at strengthening air transport connectivity across Africa, opening up wider travel opportunities and making journeys between African destinations and the rest of the world easier for passengers. In a joint statement, the airlines described the deal, which unites West and Central Africa’s largest carrier with the continent’s leading aviation group, as a major milestone for Africa’s aviation industry.

Under the agreement, the two carriers will work together on passenger transportation and checked baggage services, enabling either airline to issue tickets for qualifying itineraries involving flights operated by both. The partnership is expected to ease some challenges of connecting flights, such as making separate bookings and retrieving and rechecking luggage at transit points, where through-checking applies. Passengers can book eligible journeys with a single ticket, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Air Peace’s domestic and regional network, along with its growing international operations, will complement Ethiopian Airlines’ reach across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. The statement said the deal should also boost Addis Ababa’s appeal as a connecting hub for Nigerian and West African travellers heading outside the continent.

The Issues

Fragmented connectivity remains one of African aviation’s biggest obstacles. Passengers often face separate tickets, baggage rechecks and limited route options when moving between African cities or connecting to other continents. Interline agreements are a practical way to reduce those frictions without the cost of building new routes.

The deal also reflects a wider push for closer ties among African carriers as trade, tourism and economic integration depend on seamless links. Better connections between Nigeria and Ethiopia’s hub could ease travel for business and leisure passengers alike, Details are still limited. The statement did not list specific routes, fares or when the through-ticketing will go live, and benefits apply only to qualifying itineraries under the carriers’ terms and conditions.

What’s Being Said

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew called it a strategic alliance. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing connectivity, improving customer convenience, and supporting the growth of air travel across the African continent. By combining our strengths, we are creating more travel opportunities and bringing Africa closer to the world,” he said.

Air Peace Chairman and CEO Dr Allen Onyema said it deepens connectivity and creates fresh opportunities. “By combining Air Peace’s extensive domestic and regional network, and our growing international network, with Ethiopian Airlines’ global reach, we are creating greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent,” he said. He added that the deal reflects “our shared vision of fostering stronger economic, commercial and cultural ties across Africa and beyond,” and reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to strategic partnerships that improve service and broaden reach.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to when the joint ticketing and baggage services become available and which routes qualify first. Travellers should watch for announcements on eligible itineraries and terms, Air Peace says it will keep building partnerships to widen its reach, so more interline or codeshare arrangements could follow.

Bottom Line

The Air Peace and Ethiopian Airlines interline deal promises simpler single-ticket travel between Nigeria, West Africa and the world through Addis Ababa, though passengers will need to wait for details on routes and start dates.