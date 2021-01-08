fbpx
Ado Sanusi, Steps Down As Aero Contractors MD

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWSLETTER

Ado Sanusi, Steps Down As Aero Contractors MD

January 8, 2021035
Ado Sanusi, Steps Down As Aero Contractors MD

The Managing Director of the Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi has stepped down from his position.

His term in office as the managing director of the airline ended on December 31, 2020.

Ado Sanusi was given the appointment in February 2017 following the airline’s possession by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

READ ALSO: Court Orders Sale of Obat Oil Hotel To Pay ₦5 Billion Debt

He got a six month extension after his tenure had initially elapsed in June 2020

The airline is Nigeria’s longest-serving airline and owned by the Ibru family.

It commenced business in 1959, initially providing services to the oil and gas sector, before venturing into fix wing operations in the year 2000.

In September 2017, the airline received certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to handle C-checks on Boeing B737-300, B737-400 and B737-500 at its terminal.

Sanusi can be credited with reviving the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) wing of the airline which he said would “be a great relief for Nigerian airlines, as local maintenance of aircraft up to C-check level will bring huge savings in foreign exchange in aircraft overseas maintenance”.

About Author

Ado Sanusi, Steps Down As Aero Contractors MD
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
October 12, 2018053

Energy Information Administartion Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a build in commercial crude oil inventories of 6 million, speeding up an oil price decline prompted by a variety of factors, including API’s Wednesd
Read More
3 Essential Elements of a Protein-Centred National Nutrition Policy FEATURESFOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTEROPINION
January 2, 20210153

3 Essential Elements of a Protein-Centred National Nutrition Policy

Nutrition, whether at the individual, domestic or national level, is an essential part of health and development that cannot be overemphasized. Achieving optimal nutrition is critical to any nation. T
Read More
Buhari COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 22, 2019042

Buhari Arrives Sochi ahead of Russia-Africa Economic Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening arrived Sochi, Russia, ahead of Russia – Africa Economic Forum fixed for between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. State House correspondent of the News Agency of Niger
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon