Ado Sanusi, Steps Down As Aero Contractors MD

January 8, 2021 35

The Managing Director of the Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi has stepped down from his position.

His term in office as the managing director of the airline ended on December 31, 2020.

Ado Sanusi was given the appointment in February 2017 following the airline’s possession by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

READ ALSO: Court Orders Sale of Obat Oil Hotel To Pay ₦5 Billion Debt

He got a six month extension after his tenure had initially elapsed in June 2020

The airline is Nigeria’s longest-serving airline and owned by the Ibru family.

It commenced business in 1959, initially providing services to the oil and gas sector, before venturing into fix wing operations in the year 2000.

In September 2017, the airline received certification from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to handle C-checks on Boeing B737-300, B737-400 and B737-500 at its terminal.

Sanusi can be credited with reviving the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) wing of the airline which he said would “be a great relief for Nigerian airlines, as local maintenance of aircraft up to C-check level will bring huge savings in foreign exchange in aircraft overseas maintenance”.