KEY POINTS

Oluwatimehin Adelegbe has appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn a judgment recognising Abdulghani Arobo as the APC candidate for the 2027 Owo/Ose House of Representatives election.

Adelegbe claims he won the party’s May 16 primary with 13,094 votes and was subsequently nominated.

He wants the court to direct INEC to recognise and publish his name as the party’s candidate.

MAIN STORY

Oluwatimehin Adelegbe has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Court of Appeal judgment recognising Abdulghani Arobo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State for the 2027 general elections.

Adelegbe is challenging the October 9 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which affirmed an earlier Federal High Court decision recognising Arobo as the party’s candidate.

The Federal High Court judgment, delivered by Justice Peter Lifu on August 5, followed a suit instituted by Arobo. Adelegbe argues that he was excluded from the proceedings despite having a direct interest in the outcome.

In his appeal, filed through a legal team led by Joseph Daudu, SAN, Adelegbe said he won the APC primary election conducted on May 16 and was duly nominated for the constituency.

He is asking the Supreme Court to allow his appeal, set aside the Court of Appeal’s judgment and direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise and publish his name and nomination details as the APC candidate.

The notice of appeal contains 18 grounds on which Adelegbe is challenging the appellate court’s decisions.

THE ISSUES

A central issue in the appeal is whether Adelegbe should have been allowed to present additional evidence before the Court of Appeal.

He faulted the court for rejecting his application to introduce documents which he said would establish that he won the APC primary and that the party submitted his details to INEC.

The documents include an APC candidate forwarding letter dated June 26, his Form EC9 affidavit, an INEC Candidate Nomination Portal submission receipt dated July 11 and a certified copy of the APC Election Committee result sheet.

Adelegbe said the result sheet showed that he scored 13,094 votes in the primary.

He argued that the documents could not have been presented at the Federal High Court because he was not joined in the case. He therefore maintained that his exclusion from the proceedings amounted to special grounds for admitting fresh evidence under Order 4 Rule 2 of the Court of Appeal Rules 2021.

He also challenged the appellate court’s position that he was bound by the earlier proceedings under the doctrine of standing by.

The doctrine concerns circumstances in which a person who has an interest in a legal dispute is aware of the proceedings but allows others to contest the matter without joining the case.

Adelegbe argued that there was no proof that he had actual notice of Arobo’s suit or had deliberately chosen to allow the APC to defend his interests.

He further argued that the failure to join him as a necessary party breached his right to fair hearing under Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Other grounds of appeal challenge the Court of Appeal’s position on Arobo’s decision to bypass the APC National Working Committee, the party’s final appellate organ, and its finding that Arobo’s case was properly commenced through an originating summons despite what Adelegbe described as conflicting factual allegations.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Supreme Court will determine whether Adelegbe’s grounds of appeal justify setting aside the lower courts’ decisions and whether he should be recognised as the APC candidate for the constituency.

The dispute concerns the party’s nomination for the 2027 election, but the appeal does not mean Adelegbe has already secured the ticket. The Supreme Court’s decision will determine the legal position.

BOTTOM LINE

The case centres on who was validly nominated by the APC for the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency. Adelegbe wants the Supreme Court to overturn the recognition of Arobo and restore his own claim to the party’s ticket, arguing that he was denied an opportunity to defend his nomination in the earlier proceedings.