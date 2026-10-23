ABU VC urges scientists to develop improved seeds for neglected legumes

By Emmanuella Opara | October 23rd 2026

KEY POINTS

Ahmadu Bello University Vice-Chancellor Adamu Ahmed has urged scientists and plant breeders to develop improved varieties of underutilised legumes.

The crops could support food security, dietary diversification, biodiversity conservation and farmers’ livelihoods.

Limited research funding, poor access to quality seeds and weak market links remain major challenges.

The Society for Underutilised Legumes conference attracted researchers, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss biotechnology, value-chain development and climate-smart agriculture.

MAIN STORY

The Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, has urged scientists and plant breeders to develop improved varieties of underutilised legumes to strengthen food security and promote sustainable agriculture.

Ahmed made the call on Friday at the sidelines of the ninth International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Society for Underutilised Legumes (SUL) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof. Raymond Bako, he said improved seeds and sustainable farming practices could unlock the nutritional, environmental and economic benefits of neglected legume crops.

Underutilised legumes, including bambara nut, are traditional crops that offer nutritional and agricultural benefits but receive limited research attention, commercial investment and large-scale production.

Ahmed said wider cultivation and use of the crops could help address nutritional challenges through dietary diversification, conserve biodiversity and promote agricultural innovation. He added that they could improve farmers’ livelihoods and create opportunities for agribusiness development.

However, he identified inadequate research investment, limited access to quality seeds, weak market linkages, insufficient processing facilities and low public awareness as obstacles to their wider adoption.

He said realising the potential of the crops required deliberate investment in scientific research, improved varieties, sustainable production methods, value addition and market development.

Ahmed reaffirmed ABU’s commitment to agricultural research and innovation, saying the university would continue to strengthen partnerships that connect scientific discoveries with farmers’ needs and commercial opportunities.

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, said biotechnology, value-chain development and climate change were introducing new approaches to traditional agricultural practices, but farmers remained central to agricultural transformation.

Bamalli, represented by the Madakin Gonar Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa-Bamalli, urged agricultural scientists to translate research findings into practical solutions that farmers could understand and adopt to improve productivity.

The President of SUL, Dr Adegboyega-Taofeek Tope, said the conference focused on promoting underutilised legumes through biotechnology, value-chain development and climate-smart practices to advance sustainable agriculture and food security.

Tope said the gathering brought together academics, international agricultural research institutions, industry stakeholders and policymakers. More than 100 research presentations were scheduled to encourage knowledge exchange and strengthen collaboration.

He said SUL, established in 2016, was committed to promoting research, conservation and utilisation of neglected legume species to improve food security, nutrition and climate resilience across Africa.

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Muhammad Sagir, said the conference was taking place at a time when Nigeria faced significant agricultural and food security challenges.

He said the organisers aimed to bridge the gap between scientific research and farming communities by providing a platform to turn research findings into practical agricultural solutions.

THE ISSUES

Underutilised legumes could contribute to food and nutrition security, but their potential remains constrained by limited research investment, inadequate access to improved seeds, weak market connections, insufficient processing facilities and low public awareness.

Developing improved varieties alone may not be enough to expand their use. The challenges identified at the conference also point to the need for sustainable production methods, processing capacity, market development and stronger links between researchers and farmers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Farmers remain central to agricultural transformation,” Malam Ahmed Bamalli, Emir of Zazzau, said through his representative, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa-Bamalli.

WHAT’S NEXT

Scientists, plant breeders, universities and agricultural stakeholders are being urged to strengthen research and collaboration to develop improved legume varieties and make research findings more accessible to farmers. The conference also provides a platform to explore biotechnology, climate-smart farming and value-chain development.

BOTTOM LINE

ABU’s vice-chancellor has called for greater investment in research and improved seeds for neglected legumes, saying their wider adoption could support food security, sustainable agriculture and farmers’ livelihoods.