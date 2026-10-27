AbdulRazaq appoints governing councils for 17 Kwara institutions

By Emmanuella Opara | October 27th 2026

KEY POINTS

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed governing councils for 17 state-owned institutions and agencies.

The appointments, effective October 16, cover eight tertiary institutions and nine other government establishments.

Former presidential candidate Gani Galadima and aviation law professor Adua Mustapha are among those appointed as council chairmen.

The state government says the appointments are aimed at improving professionalism and service delivery.

MAIN STORY

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed governing councils for 17 state-owned institutions and agencies, including tertiary institutions, healthcare bodies, infrastructure agencies and social development establishments.

The appointments, which took effect on October 16, 2026, were announced in a statement issued on Tuesday by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola, in Ilorin.

Among those appointed are former presidential candidate Gani Galadima, who will chair the governing council of the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College, Ajase-Ipo, and Nigeria’s first Professor of Aviation Law, Adua Mustapha, who will lead the council of the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

Engineer Musa Yeketi was appointed chairman of the governing council of Kwara State Polytechnic, while Dr Ahmed Ameen Funsho will head the Kwara State Scholarship Board, whose council comprises 17 members.

At the College of Nursing Sciences, Ilorin, Amudipe Christiana Titilayo was appointed council chairman. Gezinde Adedeji Amosa and Engineer Muhammadu Suno Gofe will lead the governing councils of the Colleges of Education in Oro and Ilorin, respectively.

Dr Afusat Ameen was appointed chairman of the six-member council of the College of Nursing Sciences, Oke-Ode, while Hajia Riskat Lawal will lead the council of the Kwara State Agency for Mass Literacy.

The appointments also extend to agencies responsible for healthcare, water supply, rural electrification and road traffic management.

Ayinmode Samuel was named chairman of the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Board governing council, while Alhaji Muhammed Sakwa will lead the council of the Kwara State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.

Hon Olasunkanmi Ere-oye was appointed chairman of the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority council, while Engineer Sikirullah Abdulkareem Oladimeji will head the Kwara State Rural Electrification Board alongside five other members.

Other appointees include Hon Memud Azeez Alonge, who will chair the Kwara State Social Investment Programme governing council, and Hon Abdulazeez Oluwanilo, who will lead the Kwara State Housing Corporation council.

Femi Aina was appointed chairman of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency governing council, while Dr Laaro Oba Abdulkadir will head the Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency council.

The state government said the appointments were approved to promote professionalism and efficient service delivery across the affected institutions and agencies.

Congratulating the appointees, AbdulRazaq urged them to carry out their responsibilities diligently and meet the expectations of the government.

“Congratulations to you all on your appointments. I am charging you to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you by discharging your responsibilities diligently,” the governor said.

He added that their work should contribute to the administration’s efforts to improve education, develop human capital and enhance the quality of life in the state.

THE ISSUES

The appointments cover institutions and agencies involved in education, healthcare, social investment, housing, water supply, electricity, environmental protection and other public services.

Governing councils provide oversight for the institutions under their supervision. The state government has presented the appointments as part of efforts to strengthen professionalism and improve service delivery, although the announcement did not outline specific performance targets for the newly appointed councils.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Congratulations to you all on your appointments. I am charging you to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you by discharging your responsibilities diligently,” AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Kwara State Governor, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The appointees are expected to assume their responsibilities under the appointments, which became effective on October 16. The governor said their work should support improvements in education, human capital development and residents’ quality of life.

BOTTOM LINE

AbdulRazaq’s appointments establish new governing councils across 17 Kwara State institutions and agencies, with responsibilities spanning education, healthcare and public infrastructure. Their effectiveness will depend on how the councils carry out their oversight duties and support the state government’s service-delivery objectives.