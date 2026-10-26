10 things to know about Obi Kwankwaso campaign

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 26, 2026

Key Points

· The Nigeria Democratic Congress has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim as Director-General of the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential campaign

· The campaign list was released on Sunday evening ahead of the 2027 general elections

· Abdulkarim, popularly known as Mallam Ziter or Ziter001, is an ICT strategist, entrepreneur and political strategist

· He is Managing Director and CEO of EasyGIS Nigeria Limited, a technology company

· His past projects include a nationwide vehicle-mapping exercise covering over 100,000 vehicles across 28 states

· He chaired a Nasarawa State advisory committee on land administration and revenue generation from 2019 to 2021

Main Story

The Nigeria Democratic Congress has appointed Alhaji Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim as Director-General of the campaign for the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket, placing an ICT strategist, entrepreneur and political strategist at the helm of its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general elections. The appointment is part of the party’s campaign arrangements for the presidential ticket featuring NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso. The campaign list was released on Sunday evening.

Abdulkarim, popularly known as Mallam Ziter or Ziter001, was born on October 14, 1976, in Sokoto State, to the family of Alhaji Hussain Abdulkarim. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from Bayero University, Kano, a foundation for his later work in Geographic Information Systems, spatial data management and technology-driven development solutions.

He is the Managing Director and CEO of EasyGIS Nigeria Limited, which provides GIS, data management, information systems and business process improvement solutions. Beyond technology and business, he has experience in political strategy and public-sector engagement, which his new role will draw on in coordinating the strategic direction of the NDC’s campaign activities.

Here are 10 things to know about him:

He was born in Sokoto State on October 14, 1976. He studied Geography at Bayero University, Kano. He is an ICT strategist and entrepreneur, and CEO of EasyGIS Nigeria Limited. He has experience in political strategy and public-sector engagement. He has designed and implemented technology projects in public administration, security, agriculture, land administration, revenue generation, membership management and project monitoring. He led the AMDON System Integration Project, which mapped more than 1,500 dealerships and over 100,000 vehicles across 28 states. His portfolio includes the Katsina Motor Vehicle Administration Software, the Zamfara Online Scientific Fertiliser and Seeds Distribution System, and a crime reporting and monitoring system for the Nigerian Police, plus EDU-GIS, the JIBWIS Live Community Membership System and the Adamawa Emirate Council Traditional Council Closed User Group. From 2019 to 2021, he chaired the Advisory Committee on Efficient Land Administration, Urban Planning and Development, and Improving Revenue Generation and Collection in the Nasarawa State Ministry of Land and Urban Development. He supports youth empowerment and community development, including employment, entrepreneurship and skills initiatives in Kaduna State and elsewhere. He combines public, private, political, religious and development sector experience, and is also a philanthropist and advocate for good governance.

The Issues

Choosing a technology and data specialist as Director-General suggests the NDC wants a data-driven, organised campaign structure. In a race where mobilisation, voter data and logistics matter as much as messaging, an ICT background could be a strategic asset, particularly for coordinating a campaign across many states.

His northern roots, with a Sokoto birth and Kano education, also fit the ticket’s regional balance, pairing Obi’s southern base with Kwankwaso’s northern following. The profile highlights technical and administrative experience rather than a long record as a political party figure, which may draw questions about how his experience translates into the demands of a presidential campaign, The details come from the campaign’s profile of him, and the claims about his projects and roles have not been independently verified in the report.

What’s Being Said

The profile presents Abdulkarim’s background in technology, business development, political strategy and community engagement as the professional experience he brings to the campaign. It describes his appointment as bringing together his public, private, political, religious and development sector experience in the NDC’s effort to organise and advance the Obi-Kwankwaso campaign, No direct statement from Abdulkarim, Obi or Kwankwaso on the appointment was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to the rest of the campaign council list and how the structure is rolled out across the states. Abdulkarim is expected to coordinate the campaign’s strategy and operations as the 2027 election season builds, Observers will watch how he applies his technology and data experience, and whether the campaign unveils digital tools or voter engagement platforms under his leadership.

Bottom Line

By picking a technology-focused strategist to run its campaign, the NDC is signalling a data-driven approach to the Obi Kwankwaso bid, though how well his experience translates into votes will only become clear as the campaign gathers pace.