10 Easiest Countries To Migrate To From Nigeria

When things get tense at home, or even just super boring, you may start thinking about running away and living the life of an adventurous ex-patriot. But when the complexities and expenses associated with migration hit you, it’s easy to become discouraged and put the dream away. Well, maybe you should not!

Here is a list of 10 countries with relatively easy pathways to permanent residency:

#1: Canada

Canada! It’s one of the friendliest countries on earth. And while you might not think of Canada as beachy, it actually has the longest coastline in the world at 202,080 km. Canada has compassionately opened its borders to refugees from war-torn nations. However, even if you are not in fear for your life, you will have to show some professional skills.

#2: Mexico

If you’re fussy about the deadly drug trade, you may be tempted to skip over Mexico as an option. But there are still places in Mexico that are safe, and not only that, they are full of clean beaches, mountain views, cute historic towns, and upscale urban delights. Plus, it is the country that introduced chocolate, chilies, and corn to the world.

Get started in Mexico quickly with an FMM visa, available at any airport or border location for just $21. When your visa expires in six months, you can renew it again, and again, and again. There’s no limit. Unfortunately, you can’t work on an FMM visa, but you can upgrade to a temporary residency visa that does allow work for only a few bucks more. You may need to leave the country temporarily to apply for one, though.

#3: Austria

Austria is a gorgeous little country that offers plenty of mountain fun in the form of the snow-capped Alps, which actually cover 62% of the country. Its location is ideal for exploration of many other European countries, as well. The lifestyle in Austria is sometimes described as a “perpetual resort”.

#4: Belgium

If you love the idea of enjoying limitless beer and chocolate in a cozy little country dotted with gorgeous architecture and breathtaking natural beauty, consider Belgium. It is also a very progressive country; the second in the world to legalize gay marriage (after the Netherlands).

You will need a job to be granted a permanent residency visa, but you can apply from home. Once you land a job, you only need to hold onto it for two weeks before becoming eligible for a residency permit. That’s not an offer to stay forever just yet, but as long as you keep working, you are moving toward it.

#5: Ecuador

Ecuador has virtually unmatched natural beauty in the form of mountain peaks, volcanoes, beaches, and islands. It is named after the equator, which runs through it, and is the only country in the world named after a geographical feature. The cost of living in Ecuador is very low, and the US dollar is the official currency.

The easiest way to get permanent residence in Ecuador is called a pensioner’s visa. Though designed for retirees, there aren’t actually any age requirements to get one. You just need to prove that you will receive $800 per month for the length of your stay, no matter how long that is. Is it not kind of mind-boggling to think about living comfortably on that amount of money?

#6: Nicaragua

Forget what you think you know about Nicaragua and see that it is a stunningly beautiful country with two pristine coastlines and passionate, caring people. It’s also great for stargazers – 86 out of 88 constellations in the night sky can be seen clearly in Nicaragua.

If you’re intrigued, Nicaragua offers a retirement program similar to Ecuador’s, except that you only need to show an income of $600 a month. The program is meant for people at least 45 years old, but this requirement is often waived if you have more than the base income.

And guess what? You don’t actually need to be retired to qualify. The government of Nicaragua has a lot of flexibility in what it calls work. For example, you could own a restaurant or small hotel and still be classified as retired. You can also continue to freelance for an overseas company and legitimately get the retirement visa.

#7: Belize

If you want to spend your days on the beach, definitely take a look at Belize. The average temperature is 84F (29C), so you can have as many beach days as you want. Located between Mexico and Guatemala, Belize is a small country with a population that harmoniously represents no less than eight different cultures. It is also an English-speaking country with a very low cost of living.

Getting to Belize is pretty easy. You can enter on a 30-day visitor visa and simply keep renewing it every month until you’ve lived there for 50 weeks. At that point, a $1,000 fee and a few bureaucratic hurdles will get you permanent residency.

If that sounds like a doable plan of attack, you may want to engage a lawyer in Belize right away to keep you informed of any fine print. Some districts do require you to leave the country for two weeks every six months, which resets the clock on the 50-week requirement. And if you need to work while you await permanent residency, you could use some help to secure a work permit.

#8: Costa Rica

Costa Rica is very attractive to migration-seekers due to its peaceful and easy-going residents. Pacifists will appreciate the fact that it doesn’t even have a national army. But don’t forget the 801 miles of stunning coastline and world-class healthcare, too. Nature lovers will appreciate the 52 species of hummingbirds.

The cost of living in Costa Rica is not too high. Couples will need about $2,500 per month to live comfortably. If you’re looking to retire, Costa Rica has a retiree program that you’ll qualify for if you can show $1,000 per month in income. Most folks will need a job in order to achieve permanent residency, but if you have skills that Costa Rica needs, things as simple as teaching English or entertaining tourists, the dream could be in reach.

#9: Paraguay

If you dream of disappearing off the face of the earth, Paraguay might be the place for you. Not many people know anything about it, despite being bordered by Argentina and Brazil. Chances are high that Paraguayans know about you, though. The country has a literacy rate higher than the United States. It’s a beautiful place with friendly people, vast scenic vistas, and low cost of living.

Since it is so obscure, the demand for immigration is low and the bar for acceptance is, too. You will be required to deposit an amount of money into a Paraguayan bank that equals roughly 35x the monthly minimum wage. It sounds like a lot, but it comes out to only about $4,500-$5,500 USD. That’s all it takes to live in Paraguay indefinitely, and after three years you can apply for citizenship.

#10: Panama

Panama is an independent nation in Central America with a beachy landscape and a lot of English speakers. (The US dollar is its currency.) Some of the best coffee in the world is grown there. It’s a country that is considered safe and well developed, which also makes it pretty attractive to retirees.

Panama’s retiree visa requires a monthly income of $1,000. If you’re not old enough to retire, a $5,000 deposit in a Panamanian bank gets you in the door for permanent residency. If you happen to hail from one of 50 countries that are friendly to Panama, a few of which are the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Austria, you are eligible for a Friendly Nations visa. However, you will eventually need a job to become a citizen.

Ready to go? The bar for permanent residency in any of these countries is set pretty low, so with some planning and maybe a bit of saving, you could be drinking beer in Belgium or sipping cocktails on the beach in Costa Rica before you know it.