AGRIC BUSINESS JOB | International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Fresh Job Recruitment (9 Positions)

IITA is one of the world’s leading research partners in finding solutions for hunger, malnutrition, and poverty. Its award-winning research-for-development (R4D) approach addresses the development needs of tropical countries. IITA works with partners to enhance crop quality and productivity, reduce producer and consumer risks, and generate wealth from agriculture. IITA is a non-profit organization founded in 1967 in Nigeria and governed by a Board of Trustees. IITA works on the following crops: cowpea, soybean, banana/plantain, yam, cassava, and maize. It is a member of CGIAR, a global agriculture research partnership for a food secure future.

IITA seek applications from suitable Nigerians for the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY