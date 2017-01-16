3 Funny Ways to Maximize Your Driver

Most people can’t hire a professional driver because they believe the drivers might not have enough work to do other than to take them to work and return them home.

In fact, some have complained of paying the driver to sit down all day when in actual fact his work occurs briefly in the morning and at night. However, FindADriver247 suggest 5 funny things you can actually use your driver to do to justify how much you’re paying him. Enjoy!

Use your driver to spy on your partner

Once the driver drops you off at work, send him to go out and spy on your partner if you do not trust your partner’s movements are legit. Ensure the driver follows your partner everywhere and provides a report to you of what he saw. Without your partner’s knowledge, you might be shocked by the kind of information he will uncover.

This way, your driver is actually working for his salary since he’s on the road all through the day. By the time he’s done, you’re already at the backseat heading home.

Make your driver available for your colleagues

Make your driver available to drive your colleagues to meetings or grocery store. Instead of him just sitting down waiting till closing time, your friends or colleagues can actually use his help by sending him on errands to buy or pick up stuff. If your colleagues do not have any use for him, check with your friends in other offices within your office vicinity. By the time your colleagues are done using him, he will too tired to drive you home, and thus might be sleeping on the steering wheel.

Let him check how many fuel stations are selling fuel in Lagos

It won’t be a bad idea to send your driver to check how many fuel stations are selling fuel in Lagos. At the end of his tour fuel stations in the entire state, it would be time for him to drive you home. After all, you’re the one looking for how to use your driver to the full. So, engage him.