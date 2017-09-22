RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Developer (PHP) at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Software Developer (PHP)
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time
Job Description
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable PHP code
- Integration of data storage solutions (MySQL, MongoDB)
- Building Restful APIs.
- Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
- Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization
- Writing automated test using codeception.
- Solving complex performance problems and architectural challenges.
Requirements/Qualifications
- Degree and/or relevant certifications
- One to two years experience with PHP, Laravel Framework.
Additional Requirements:
- Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).
- Solid understanding of MySQL database.
- Familiarity with concepts of MVC, Mocking, ORM, and RESTful
- Familiarity with continuous integration.
- Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes.
- Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
- Understanding of Docker is an advantage.
- Understanding of Mongo or any No-SQL database is an advantage.
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY