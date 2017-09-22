RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Developer (PHP) at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

Job Title: Software Developer (PHP)

Location: Lagos

Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable PHP code

Integration of data storage solutions (MySQL, MongoDB)

Building Restful APIs.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization

Writing automated test using codeception.

Solving complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Requirements/Qualifications

Degree and/or relevant certifications

One to two years experience with PHP, Laravel Framework.

Additional Requirements:

Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).

Solid understanding of MySQL database.

Familiarity with concepts of MVC, Mocking, ORM, and RESTful

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Understanding of Docker is an advantage.

Understanding of Mongo or any No-SQL database is an advantage.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

