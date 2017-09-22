RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Developer (PHP) at Supermart.ng

RETAIL JOB | Graduate Software Developer (PHP) at Supermart.ng

- September 22, 2017
Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentorship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Software Developer (PHP)

Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full-time

Job Description

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable PHP code
  • Integration of data storage solutions (MySQL, MongoDB)
  • Building Restful APIs.
  • Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems
  • Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization
  • Writing automated test using codeception.
  • Solving complex performance problems and architectural challenges.

Requirements/Qualifications

  • Degree and/or relevant certifications
  • One to two years experience with PHP, Laravel Framework.

Additional Requirements:

  • Solid understanding of object-oriented programming.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools (Git).
  • Solid understanding of MySQL database.
  • Familiarity with concepts of MVC, Mocking, ORM, and RESTful
  • Familiarity with continuous integration.
  • Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes.
  • Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
  • Understanding of Docker is an advantage.
  • Understanding of Mongo or any No-SQL database is an advantage.

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

