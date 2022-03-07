fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Nigeria To Pay IMF $3.51bn In Five Years To Service Debt

March 7, 20220102
IMF

The Federal Government of Nigeria is expected to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a total of $3.51bn between 2022 and 2026 to offset a $3.4bn loan.

This is according to information obtained from a webpage on the IMF’s website, titled ‘Nigeria: Financial Position in the Fund as of January 31, 2022.’

In April 2020, the IMF disbursed a $3.4bn emergency financial assistance to Nigeria The loan was approved under the Rapid Financing Instrument by the Executive Board of the IMF on April 28, ‎to address challenges arising from the economic impact of the COVID -19 in the country.

A statement by the IMF on the loan read, “The IMF approved $3.4bn in emergency financial assistance under the Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities’ efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock and the sharp fall in oil prices.”

It was also disclosed that out of four agreed loans, disbursement was made on only one loan.

Under a section titled ‘Overdue Obligations and Projected Payments to Fund’, a breakdown of how much Nigeria is expected to pay each year is provided. The amount to be paid was provided in the Special Drawing Rights. The SDR is an international reserve asset, created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves.

SDR1 is currently $1.39 based on the exchange rate provided by the IMF on its website. As a result, in 2022, Nigeria is expected to pay SDR26.91m ($37.40m), which includes only the interest fee on the loan.

Nigeria is expected to pay a total of SDR639.81m ($889.34m) in 2023. This comprises a principal fee of SDR613.63m ($852.95m) and an interest fee of SDR26.18m ($36.39m). In 2024, Nigeria is expected to pay a total of SDR1.24bn ($1.72bn). This comprises a principal fee of SDR1.23bn ($1.72bn) and an interest fee of SDR15.29m ($21.25m).

The country is expected to pay a total of SDR616.38m ($856.77m) by 2025. This comprises a principal fee of SDR613.63m ($852.95m) and an interest fee of SDR2.75m ($3.82m). The least amount is expected by 2026, which is only an interest fee of SDR0.28m ($389,200).

Hotel Owners Head For A Showdown With FIRS Over VAT Collection

Related tags :

About Author

Nigeria To Pay IMF $3.51bn In Five Years To Service Debt
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Benin POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 4, 20160187

Nigeria-Benin Republic Ties is Exemplary – Buhari

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Buhari on Thursday described the security and economic cooperation between Nigeria and Benin as very beneficial to both countries, noting that it
Read More
Nigerian Customs BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
April 16, 20190424

NCS Advises FG to Stop Import Duty Waiver Scheme

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has asked the Federal Government to discontinue the import duty waiver scheme as it is taking a toll on its revenue collec
Read More
FG COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
February 23, 20200383

FG to Establish Garment Park in Katsina State within 24 months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government has partnered with the Katsina State Government to establish am Integrated Textile and Garment Park in Funtua Local Government Area o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.