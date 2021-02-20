NACCIMA To Support Ambassadors On FDI Drive

February 20, 2021 12

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has pledged to support newly-appointed Nigerian Ambassadors to attract Foreign Direct Investments from their respective countries of accreditation.

The Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, made this commitment during a three-day induction and training programme organised for the envoys to ensure success in their assignment.

In a statement issued by NACCIMA at the end of the programme, Olukanni said it was crucial to pursue economic diplomacy, which is one of the foreign policy pillars of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“NACCIMA is a veritable national chamber composed of 51 city chambers, four bilateral chambers, nine business associations and over 400 corporate members representing over 30,000 businesses spread across the Federation.

“With such spread, NACCIMA and members of the chambers are well positioned to help identify credible business partners on the Nigerian side to give practical meaning to the vision of the Nigerian diplomatic missions and their quest for investments.

“Energy generation, distribution, agribusiness, mining and its value chain are areas eagerly waiting for investments. So, as envoys, bear this in mind as you scout around for willing investors.

“As a tradition, business and trade delegation from NACCIMA will work with you during visits by such delegation and through collaborative virtual business fora, trade exhibition and B2B meetings which are now the new normal,” he said.

Olukanni, however, advised them to be part of the activities of the various bilateral business councils and chambers between Nigeria and their host countries.

In response, the envoys assured Olukanni of their readiness to work closely with NACCIMA in pursuit of their assignments in the area of trade and investment at their respective posts.

According to them, their readiness was in recognition of the role of NACCIMA in its advocacy for greater support for the private sector as the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy.