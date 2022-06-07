Mara Appoints Susan Younis As Chief Marketing Officer

Mara, the Pan–African crypto exchange platform has today announced that Susan Younis has been named the new Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.

In her new role, she will oversee end to end brand awareness, guide the marketing teams to develop strategy and lead Mara, into a digital finance and crypto market leader across Africa.

Susan comes from Platoon, Apple’s creative artist services division that nurtures and builds the careers of independent artists. Susan oversaw marketing for their African music roster which included artists Ayra Starr, Asa, Simi, Spinall and Khaid.

Born in Lagos, Susan schooled in the U.S. and the U.K. Her first foray into the corporate world was in TV production for MTV US and MTV UK where she worked her way up to be a Senior Producer & Director and worked across Viacom’s production slate. She later returned to Africa for eight years in Nigeria and South Africa where she worked with corporations including Viacom Africa, Multichoice and NBC Universal in Pan-African senior roles. Susan later relocated back to the UK when she landed a Global Marketing Director role at Warner Music Group before joining Platoon.

Susan has an incredible passion for all things African culture and has thoroughly enjoyed helping shape some of Africa’s finest talent, on an

international level.

“I am thrilled to be joining Mara at such a critical time of transformation for the crypto economy in Africa. The team are some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking executives in the business. I am honoured to contribute my experience in leading our marketing efforts, as we grow across Africa. Thank you to Chi Nnadi for this wonderful opportunity!”

“Susan Younis brings a wealth of experience and rigour to this role, having spent her entire career building brands across the globe.” Said Chi Nnadi, Co-founder & CEO, Mara.” Her type of knowledge is exactly what our organization needs now to scale across the African market, and I am looking forward to the team’s continued success under her leadership.” Concluded Mr. Nnadi.