How To Apply For Social, Inclusive Business Camp 2021

June 4, 2021 144

The Social & Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) is an acceleration and capacity building program dedicated to entrepreneurs presenting a project with an impact on the African continent and having the desire to develop their activity (scaling-up).

The Social & Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) commits to high-impact entrepreneurs by launching its fifth call for applications for project leaders from across Africa. Apply before July 3, 2021 for a chance to participate in the SIBC2021 entrepreneurial adventure.

How To Qualify

To apply, the company must meet all of these criteria:

Be a legally registered business;

Justify a positive impact in Africa: social or environmental impact, activity serving vulnerable populations (women, people with disabilities, refugees, etc.) and/or creating jobs for these populations;

Justify first customers, a turnover and a balanced economic model or a medium-term profitability objective;

Have a desire for growth and present a scaling-up strategy taking into account the maximization of social or environmental impact.

Business Camp Calendar

May 21 – July 3, 2021: submission of applications

July 19, 2021: examination of the applications and selection of the 40 participants selected by the consortium and selection committee

End of July 2021: announcement of the selected candidates

End of August 2021: start of the program and distance training

Beginning of December 2021: Intensive one-week bootcamp in Marseille and participation in the EMERGING Valley summit

This calendar is given as an indication and may be subject to modifications, in particular subject to the evolution of the health crisis linked to COVID-19.

How To Apply

The application can be done by following this link https://ietp.wiin-organizers.com/fr/applications/Social-and-Inclusive-Business-Camp-2021 and the requirements are:

An application form to fill out (questions about the project leader, the company, its structure, its impact and its scaling-up strategy);

Proof of legal registration of the company (registration document, articles of association, etc.)

Financial statements for the last 3 years (or if a younger company, since its creation)

Detailed CV of the project leader

As an option, a pitch-deck or a presentation of your company (optional)

Prerequisites to participate in the program:

The candidate representing the company, called “project leader”, must be the founder, co-founder, manager or at least in a position to make strategic decisions for the company;

The candidate will have to make sure to have sufficiently stable internet access to be able to follow the training and exchange times under good conditions;

The candidate must be able to allocate time to the program over the period from September to early December 2021, at the rate of approximately 2 hours per week over this period.