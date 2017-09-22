Egina to Add 200,000bpd to Nigerian Production

The Egina Project would produce additional 200,000bpd to Nigeria’s daily crude oil production, when completed by the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Deputy Managing Director of Total, a principal partner of the Egina Project, Mr. Ahmadu Musa-Kida, revealed this.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had said that the corporation will accelerate local capacity development in all its operations within the nation’s Oil and Gas industry.

He spoke while delivering a keynote address during an occasion to mark the Egina Manifold Sail Away celebration in Port Harcourt yesterday

However, speaking further on the Project, Chairman of Aveon Offshore Limited, Mr. Tein George said the project, which gulped over $30m worth of investments, was delivered ahead of schedule with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI) in about 5.5 million man-hours.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The statement said that Sanctioned by the NNPC in 2013, the Egina Project is the first Deepwater Project after the enactment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development (NOGID) Act of 2010.

Adjudged the first of its kind in Nigeria, each of the 6-slots Egina production manifolds has a lifespan of 25 years subsea. While the load-out of the first set of three (3) manifolds was carried out in July 2017, the load-out of the second and final set of three Manifolds was witnessed Tuesday.

In crude oil production, the manifold is the gathering point designed to permit the use of pump-down tools, provide for individual well tests, handle injection of chemicals for inhibition of corrosion as well as provide for artificial lift and control.

Baru said : “By getting involved in this laudable feat, NNPC has not only demonstrated the growing efficacy of the Nigerian Content Act, it has also reaffirmed the Corporation’s commitment to local content development.”

“We are strongly committed to the successful implementation of all provisions of this Act to improve and accelerate local capacity development in all NNPC’s projects,” he added.

According to the GMD, the Nigerian Content Act has given rise to a number of opportunities within the industry which include the emergence of new local vendors and suppliers; training and mentoring of young engineers; improvement of artisanal and other new skill sets critical to the industry.