Buhari Grants Financial Autonomy to State Legislatures, Judiciaries Across 36 States

Buhari Grants Financial Autonomy to State Legislatures, Judiciaries Across 36 States

By
- May 22, 2020
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
39
0
Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization SchemeBuhari Signs Modification of Executive Order On Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS)

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

Buhari granted the autonomy via a new executive order signed on Friday.

The president, who broke the news on Twitter, added that his administration would “continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democratic governance in Nigeria.”

He wrote: “Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.”

More to follow…

Source: The Cable

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nasir el-Rufai Threatens to Sack Kaduna State Health Workers if…

The Kaduna State Government has issued a stern