fbpx
Zungeru Power Plant To Inject 700MW Of Electricity Into National Grid

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Zungeru Power Plant To Inject 700MW Of Electricity Into National Grid

May 4, 2021086
US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

The Minister of Power, Sale Maman, disclosed that the Zungeru hydroelectric power plant would supply about 700MW of electricity into the national grid.

According to the minister the project is 88 percent complete but would reach completion in December 2021.

Upon the completion of the project, the Zungeru plant would supply up to 2,630GWH on a yearly basis.

READ ALSO: US$629million China Development Bank Loan Facility; Lekki Port Receives First Disbursement

Zungeru Plant Project Funding

Maman noted that the power plant was funded by counterpart financing, while on the part of the Federal Government, the sum of $309,250,000 had been provided.

He further noted the project had received more than $1 billion to date and is constructed by Mssrs CNECC Sinohybrid Consortium.

The minister said, “I am excited to announce that we will be injecting about 700MW of electricity into the national grid by December 2021 from the Zungeru Plant barring any unforeseen developments.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to deliver this project in December 2020 as planned due to the global pandemic which meant workers on site had to be away for the better part of last year.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to completing all inherited and initiated projects.”

About Author

Zungeru Power Plant To Inject 700MW Of Electricity Into National Grid
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 6, 2015693

FG Marks Down N145 Billion For Petroleum Products Subsidy In 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The coordinating Minister of the Economy and Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday, May 5,  said N145.2bn had been provided for subsidy payments
Read More
March 6, 20151093

SEC Hints Integration For West African Capital Market By 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hinted that all capital markets within the West African sub-region would be integrated by the first quarter of
Read More
December 4, 2015185

Islamic Finance Assets Hit $1.8 trillion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Key findings of the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI) Report 2015 reveals that in 2014, global Islamic finance assets climbed to $1.814 trillion,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.