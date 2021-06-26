Zulum Suspends ACTED Over Gun Training

June 26, 2021 111

Babagana Zulum, Borno Governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED), a French Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) after discovering on Saturday that ACTED was using a hotel in Maiduguri for training some persons on shooting.

Malam Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesman announced the suspension, saying that ACTED was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off Circular Road in Maiduguri.

Gusau explained that residents near the hotel had reported to officials that they were hearing sounds of gunshots from the hotel, following which government officials reported the matter to the Governmental Residential Area (GRA) Divisional Police Headquarters which oversees the hotel’s location.

The police found three toy pistols at the hotel while two trainers, both Nigerians, were at the police station with the investigation ongoing.

Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Gusau noted that Governor Zulum acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible international NGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of Borno.

He assured them of the government’s continued cooperation and support while also upholding obedience to prevailing laws, policies, and rules guiding all activities and actions across the state.