Zulum Kicks Against Creation Of State Police

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has stated that he will not back state police.

The call for state police creation has been ongoing in recent years in some parts of the country to address the worsening security challenges in the country.

A bill seeking to establish state police passed second reading at the house of representatives in July.

The bill was sponsored by Onofiok Luke, lawmaker from Akwa Ibom state.

The Governor of Borno State had a contrary view, stating that decentralising the police force will make the country’s security situation the situation worse.

Zulum made the known while delivering a lecture at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau state.

The lecture was titled ‘Ungoverned Space and Insecurity in the Sahelian Region: Implications for Nigeria Domestic Peace and Security’.

He argued that Nigeria is “not mature enough” for state police.

He stated that establishing state police could have serious negative consequences, which might lead to intimaation of people from other tribes who are resident in a state that has its own police.

“Honestly speaking, I, Babagana Zulum, will not support it, not because I don’t like it, but because of the implications,” Zulum said.

“Nigeria is not mature for state police. Some state governors can use it to wipe away other tribes apart from their tribes.

“So, we have to be very careful. If half of the power given to the Nigeria army, police and others are given to state police, Nigeria will be in problem.”

He also faulted recruitment into alleged that recruitment into the Nigeria’s security agencies has become politicised.

The governor said those that are being recruited into the Nigeria security workforce are not really committed to their job as they are only there to get a means of livelihood.

“The major problem is the recruitment process. Those being recruited into the Nigerian army, police and other security agencies are job seekers. Many of them are there because they don’t have a job,” Zulum said.

“Those enlisted 20 years ago are performing well, but these people are looking for employment only. So, there’s no commitment and dedication.

“These days, governors, ministers and other top government functionaries have slots. Nobody is to interview them whether they are qualified or not. Admission into Nigerian Army, police and others are now politicized.

“Unless we get it right, nothing will happen in this country. If we want to make progress, we must ensure that we pick the best. If not, we shall continue to recruit the dull ones. We must engage those that can deliver because we have a lot of competent Nigerians.”