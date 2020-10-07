Zulum Challenges Army to Change Tactics Used Against Boko Haram to Yield More Results

October 7, 2020 30

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has challenged the army to change its tactics to achieve a more successful outcome against Boko Haram insurgents.

He challenged them during the Chief of Army Staff quarterly meeting which held in the state capital, Maiduguri on Tuesday.

“The Nigerian Army must, therefore, take the war to all the hideouts of the Boko Haram Camp and surely should not wait and give the insurgents the opportunity of the first attack,” the governor said.

“Ladies and Gentlemen the Nigerian Army must also embark on confidence-building and confidence sharing mechanism with communities and civil authorities,” he added.

On his part, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant. General Tukur Burutai, applauded the delivery of more equipment which he believes would help in the prosecution of the war against terror.

Borno State has been one of the worst-hit by insurgents with the governor also coming under a series of attacks in recent times.

On September 27, while on his way out of Baga town after a two-day visit to receive indigenes of the town back home after 21 months of exile, the governor’s convoy was attacked.

Few kilometres away from Baga, unknown assailants believed to be Boko Haram opened fire on his escorts.

The attack happened barely 48 hours after his officials were ambushed on the same route while travelling to Baga.

At least 11 security personnel made up of eight policemen and three civilian JTF members were killed in the attack.

Saddened by the incident, which according to him, is the first in 18 months since he became governor, Zulum assured the wives of the slain officers of his commitment to supporting their livelihood and education of their children.

Source: Channels TV