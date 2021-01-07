fbpx
Zuckerberg Blasts Trump, Blocks Facebook, Instagram Accounts Indefinitely

January 7, 2021
The Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, on Thursday, strongly condemned the incitement of protesters by the outgoing President of the United States, Donald Trump, on social media.

He also announced that the Facebook and Instagram accounts of President Donald Trump have been blocked indefinitely.

He said the accounts would remain blocked for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power to Joe Biden is complete.

He described the violent attack of the Capitol Building by pro-Trump protesters as shocking, saying it clearly showed that the outgoing president intended to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power. 

“We are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” he said.

READ ALSO: Donald Trump Promises ‘Orderly Transition’ To Joe Biden’s Presidency

Zuckerberg added, “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.

“We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect — and likely their intent — would be to provoke further violence.”

He said the use of Facebook and Instagram to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government was unacceptable.

He said the risks of allowing the Trump to continue to use the social media platforms service during this period were simply too great.

