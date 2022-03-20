Zodiac Signs And Entrepreneurial Abilities

March 20, 2022 164

Nigerians are now getting familiarized with their Astrological signs and abilities as individuals. Does your zodiac sign suggest that you would be a good leader or a successful and self-driven person able to achieve great things in your career?

This article, looking through the horoscope chart, has highlighted the qualities of each zodiac sign to see which one seems to be the most efficient and successful at work.

Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

Natural born leaders Aries entrepreneurs are dynamic, and their high energy is infectious. They are ambitious, driven, and possess a strong work ethic. Aries usually find themselves in managerial roles, they are competitive and enthusiastic, and that’s usually the most suitable way for them. Aries can excel in project management, advertising, and broadcasting businesses.

Notable Aries: Larry Page, Steve Madden, MacKenzie Scott,

Taurus

(April 20 – May 21)

Taurean experts are determined, patient, good, and fair managers and don’t act impulsively. They do things right from the very start of it. They are good at business because they usually surround themselves with mentors they can learn from and are always open to learning and improving their skills. Hard workers, Taureans are successful through proper planning and strategies. Suitable business ideas can be jewellery, flowers, luxury, public service, design, catering, and hospitality.

Notable Taureans: Mark Zuckerberg, David Koch

Gemini

(May 22 – June 20)

Very good in business, Geminis know how to talk to people and say the things that people need to hear without lying. Geminis are not afraid to go outside their comfort zones and adapt well to change. They work best under pressure and deadlines and adore intellectually rewarding businesses. Geminis fit well in share markets, technology manufacturing, hardware, travel, and social networking.

Notable Geminis: Kirsten Rausing, David Thompson, Jim Walton,

Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are known for their flexibility. They are great with money and seek out financial stability and security. They possess excellent organizational and interpersonal skills as well as are highly intuitive. They are also caring and sensitive. Even if it implies sacrificing some comfort or time to do so, Cancers will always follow through with projects and are loyal to their employers. Their personalities will fit well in social work, human resources, law, child care, online business, teaching, nursing, real estate, and politics.

Notable Cancerians: Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken,

Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

In business, Leos are personable, trustworthy, and good at turning their failures around. Leos are also able to bring out the best in other people. Generally, people like dealing with Leos, which makes for successful business relationships. Leo entrepreneurs are honest, enjoy taking risks, and like to be the centre of attention. They usually work well independently. Leos will be at their best in careers related to tourism, real estate, fashion, interior design, government, and sales.

Notable Leos: Martha Stewart, Victoria Mars, Larry Ellison

Virgo

(August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are perfectionists, practical, analytical, detail-oriented, and can keep track of the small details that other people tend to overlook. Virgos are open to honest feedback and criticism, especially from those they admire. In return, when they are given feedback, they take the criticism seriously and try to incorporate it into their actions. Virgos will work best in editing, writing, teaching, tech, statistics, and translation.

Notable Virgos: Warren Buffett, Jack Ma, Jorge Polo Lemann,

Libra

(September 23 – October 22)

Libras are optimistic and usually focus on the positives, so when things don’t go to plan, they try to find areas of improvement to do it better the next time. Libras are more effective when they don’t get stuck in a toxic place as they are good socially, balancing entertainment and professionalism. They are usually great leaders and ambassadors. People born under the Libra star sign will work perfectly in businesses that involve socializing, for example, music, arts, travel, diplomatic services, and marketing.

Notable Libras: Alice Walton, Jacqueline Mars, Stefan Persson

Scorpio

(October 23 – November 21)

Although they are curious and love learning, Scorpios are still very focused on their targets. Excellent leaders, Scorpios can make a huge difference in their life by choosing business as their source of earning. They are good at giving directions and orders and can be discreet and secretive regarding money. They like to think logically and apply their analytical mindset. They achieve great things in professions that involve intuitive thinking. In general, they thrive in education, hospitality, medicine, or as lawyers.

Notable Scorpios: Bill Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs, Wang Jianlin

Sagittarius

(November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarian professionals are ethical and full of energy. They are also are good at making decisions and have a good range of businesses to thrive in. Skilled in creative and technical work, Sagittarians will thrive in business development and succeed by staying true to what is important to them. Natural extroverts will feel accomplished in areas that enable them to interact with people and express their creativity. Their business mindset is a great fit in travel, outdoor entertainment, public relations, coaching, animal training, and consultancy.

Notable Sagittarians: Abigail Johnson, David and Simon Reuben, Diane Hendricks

Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

Besides being very hard workers, Capricorns get things done on time, and they don’t procrastinate, preferring to take action right away. When Capricorns act, they already have a plan in mind, weighing up all eventualities. Their determination makes them a great fit for careers in business, finance, or medicine, or any career that enables them to show their patience, let them reorganize things that will allow them to produce tangible results.

Notable Capricorns: Jeff Bezos, Julia Koch, Wu Yajun,

Aquarius

(January 20 – February 18)

Aquarian entrepreneurs have great social skills, are humanitarian by nature, and are naturally adventurous. Independent and intelligent, Aquarians also tend to have an enigmatic and analytical nature and a deep commitment to social justice. They love to explore new ideas, usually value freedom of speech, and often choose to work in fields that mirror their idealism with a social aspect. They will work best in service or food, navigation, design, music, and consultancy.

Notable Aquarians: Michael Bloomberg, Tadashi Yanai, Gina Rinehart,

Pisces

(February 19 – March 20)

Pisceans are creative, passionate, and show lots of compassion towards others. Piscean entrepreneurs find success and satisfaction in working closely with others and sharing their talents. They usually have excellent communication skills and generally put others before themselves. They will do well in service-related fields, in businesses like physical therapy, art, veterinary hospital, psychological healing, nursing, music, photography, and dance.

Notable Pisceans: Steve Jobs, Rupert Murdoch, Michael Dell