fbpx
Zimbabwean Journalist Arrested Over Anti-Govt Tweet

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Zimbabwean Journalist Arrested Over Anti-Govt Tweet

January 10, 2021027
Zimbabwean Journalist Arrested Over Anti-Govt Tweet

Zimbabwe police re-arrested award-winning journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono, as well as one of his defenders, for allegedly posting false information on social media, prosecutors and lawyers said.

Chin’ono was detained in July last year ahead of banned anti-graft and anti-government protests he backed through his Twitter account.

He was charged with inciting public violence and released on bail one month later.

The journalist was behind bars again in November for allegedly obstructing justice after tweeting about a gold smuggling case involving political elites.

Another tweet landed Chin’ono back in jail on Friday, this time for sharing a video he claims shows a police officer beating a baby to death in the capital Harare.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Redeloys 1,546 Its Officers In Major Shakeup

“The accused published a false statement to members of the public,” said the request for remand form, adding that he had deliberately intended to “undermine the public confidence” in police officers.

Chin’ono made a brief court appearance on Saturday for his bail hearing, which was postponed to Monday.

One of his lawyers, Job Sikhala, was later arrested on his way out of court for sharing the same video.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group confirmed the arrest and said Sikhala had been charged with the same offence.

His bail hearing is also scheduled for Monday.

Chin’ono is openly critical of the Harare administration and regularly posts commentary on social media about social and economic hardship in the southern African country.

The acclaimed documentary producer was first detained shortly after he helped uncover a multi-million dollar corruption scandal involving coronavirus gear.

The expose led to the sacking of Zimbabwe’s health minister Obadiah Moyo and implicated the president’s son.

AFP

Related tags :

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 13, 2018069

Thierry Henry Agrees 3-year Coaching Deal with Monaco – Reports

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry may have agreed a three-year coaching deal with struggling French club Monaco. The French newspaper L’Equipe gave this indication on its website Friday. It said Henry will
Read More
July 18, 2013024

Procurement Manager at Leap29 (Oil & Gas)

Leap29’s focus on an innovative, high quality service has led to a strong international reputation for delivering accuracy in the search for talent. Our relationships are dependent on this high
Read More
Sanusi COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 20, 2020044

Sanusi Lobbied to be Osinbajo’s VP During Time of Buhari’s Illness

Junaid Mohammed, a second republic lawmaker, says Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, lobbied for the position of vice-president when President Muhammadu Buhari was hospitalised in London. Osinbajo pre
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon