Zidane Wants Real Madrid to Spend £140 million on Sadio Mane

Zinedine Zidane has made Sadio Mane his top transfer target ahead of the summer and wants Real Madrid to spent up to £140million to strike a deal with Liverpool. Senegal forward Mane has developed into one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players at Anfield and is enjoying another brilliant season, scoring 16 goals and making eight assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has helped Liverpool storm 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Klopp’s side look to end the club’s long wait for a domestic title. Zidane is a known admirer of Mane and has made the Liverpool ace his top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is claimed Mane’s representatives have been made aware of Real’s interest, with the Spanish club hoping to convince him to leave Merseyside in order to start a new challenge in Madrid. Mane still has three years remaining on his current Liverpool contract, however, and the Mirror say it would take a ‘whopping’ bid to convince the Premier League leaders to sell one of their most prized assets. But, such in Zidane’s love for Mane, Real Madrid will reportedly tempt Klopp with a stunning bid in the region of £140m.

