Zero Export Recorded From North-East Due To Insurgency – NEPC

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has revealed that it recorded zero export from the North East region due to insurgency.

North East regional coordinator, NEPC, John Okorie, disclosed this at a sensitisation workshop organised for exporters on the legal aspects of packaging for export.

Okorie said though there was enormous potential in the North-East for the export of some products, harnessing produces for export had been hampered by insurgency as most exporters out of the region preferred to use Lagos and Kano for exporting their goods overseas.

Okorie said, “Insurgency is a key, a major factor to the lack of export from the region. People no longer go to the farms; people no longer sit at home to do what they are actually supposed to do.

“But as the insurgency is brought under control and awareness is being created, I believe we are going to export from here.”

He said with the restoration of peace to the troubled region and sensitization embarked by the NEPC, the council was now witnessing a surge in the registration of exporters in the North-East.