Zenith Bank Shareholders To Receive N100.47b Dividend Payout

According to Zenith Bank Plc, it will distribute N100.47 billion to shareholders for the 2022 fiscal year. It revealed this in a statement during its 32nd annual general meeting on Tuesday, which was virtually held from Lagos.

The proposed final dividend payment of N2.90 per share was accepted at the meeting by all of the bank’s shareholders. With a total payout of N100.47 billion, this increased the dividend to N3.20 per share for the 2022 fiscal year.

Jim Ovia, the founder and chairman of Zenith Bank, thanked the shareholders during his opening remarks at the AGM for their dedication, support, and loyalty, all of which had contributed to the bank’s exceptional performance since its foundation.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the group managing director and chief executive, praised Ovia for leaving a lasting legacy and creating the model for the bank’s sustained excellence.

He also emphasized the board’s and management’s resolve to continue the bank’s upward development trajectory in the years to come, with a focus on retail and digital banking.

Dr. Faruk Umar, President of the Association of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, spoke at the AGM and praised Zenith Bank’s board and management for continually providing value to shareholders despite the difficult economic climate.

He also commended the employees of the bank for their commitment and loyalty.