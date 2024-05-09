Zenith Bank Shareholders Approve Record N125bn Dividend

The record N125 billion dividend that the group’s board of directors had recommended has been approved by Zenith Bank Plc’s shareholders. At Zenith’s 33rd Annual General Meeting, which took place on Wednesday at the Civic Center on Victoria Island in Lagos, the approval was granted.

A final dividend of NGN3.50 per share was suggested by the bank’s board, bringing the total payout for 2023 to N4 per share. The banking company distributed the biggest dividend of any bank for the 2023 fiscal year, totaling N125.59 billion.

The Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria’s National Coordinator, Mrs. Bisi Bakare, expressed her happiness with the bank’s outstanding performance.

She declared: “Shareholders are very pleased today to receive a final dividend of N3.50 from Zenith Bank. Following an interim dividend of 50 kobo paid last December, the total dividend for the 2023 Annual General Meeting amounts to N4.00— the highest in the banking sector to date.

“We truly appreciate this and are optimistic that the transition to a holding company will bring even greater returns. Zenith Bank’s numerous accolades this year position it as the leading bank in the country. We anticipate that the 2024 AGM, marking the first year as a holding company, will be even more promising for Zenith.”

Also, the President of the Association of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders, Dr Faruk Umar, lauded the group’s chairman for facilitating a seamless succession plan.

He stated, “The bank has performed exceptionally well, particularly in terms of succession planning. It is encouraging to see the new managing director promoted from within, reinforcing our belief in the bank’s leadership development. This internal promotion strategy motivates our staff, giving them confidence that they can aspire to the highest levels within the bank.”

The founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank, Dr Jim Ovia, thanked the shareholders for their unflinching support and loyalty to the Zenith brand, which had been instrumental to its consistent superior performance.

Speaking on his forthcoming retirement, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “As I prepare to pass the baton to Dame Adaora Umeoji, I am confident in the bank’s trajectory under her leadership. I would like to express my profound gratitude to our founder and Chairman, Dr Jim Ovia, CFR, and to the board, shareholders, customers, and staff for their steadfast support throughout my tenure.

“I earnestly request that you extend the same level of support to my successor. It has been a remarkable journey and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together. As I commence the mandatory regulatory cooling-off period, I am filled with optimism for Zenith Bank’s future, assured that we are on the path to even greater success.”

In 2023, Zenith Bank Group achieved a 125 per cent growth in gross earnings to N2.13tn, from N945.6bn in the previous year, driven by a 112 per cent growth in interest income and a 141 per cent growth in non-interest income.

In 2024, Zenith Bank Group plans to expand its reach following its restructuring into a holding company structure, adding new verticals to its businesses and pursuing growth in all chosen markets, locally and internationally.