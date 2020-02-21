Zenith Bank Posts 7.9 percent Profit for 2019

Zenith Bank Plc has released its audited full-year financial statement for the period ended December 2019. Across board, the result showed fairly positive improvements, including the profit for the period. which increased by 7.9% year on year. See the summary below.

Gross revenue and net interest income: The bank’s gross revenue grew by 5.06% to N662.3 billion in FY 2019, up from N630.3 billion during the comparable period in 2018. However, net interest income decreased by 9.7% to N267 billion, down from N295.6 billion that was recorded during the preceding year.

Profit before tax: Zenith Bank’s BBT for the period under review stood at N243.3 billion, indicating a 5.0% increase when compared to N231.7 billion that was recorded in FY 2018.