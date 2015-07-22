Zenith Bank Loses Investors Over High Shares Turnover

Zenith Bank Plc’s share price has plunged for two consecutive weeks as investors dropped the shares to move into the soft market.

The financial house has second most capitalized banking stock and fifth most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The bank has however recorded the largest turnover of shares over the past two weeks, with the massive sell orders depressing the bank’s market value.

In the immediate past week, Zenith Bank recorded the highest turnover and one of the highest percentage losses among its peers, unexpected performance for a stock billed to release its half-year earnings within the next few weeks.

Zenith Bank lost N38.62 billion in market capitalization within the four-day trading session last week, representing 6.49 per cent decline, more than a triple of the average overall market decline of 2.15 per cent. The benchmark index at the NSE, the All Share Index (ASI), indicated a week-on-week decline of 2.15 per cent in the immediate past week.

Zenith Bank recorded the highest turnover of 511.20 million shares worth N9.39 billion in 1,034 deals, about 43 per cent of the total turnover during the week. Zenith Bank’s share price dropped from its opening value of N18.95 to close the week at N17.72 per share.

Zenith Bank’s capital loss of N38.6 billion represented almost one-fifth of the total market loss of N208 billion recorded last week as Nigerian equities continued to struggle with macroeconomic headwinds and poor first half earnings.

Two weeks ago, Zenith Bank accounted for almost 20 per cent of total turnover during the week. Investors traded 249 million shares of Zenith Bank valued at N4.73 billion in 1,385 deals. The bank’s share price dropped by 2.12 per cent, trailing the average overall market decline of 2.49 per cent.

A market dealer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Zenith Bank was under selling pressure because investors saw its main competitor, the most capitalized banking stock on the NSE, as attractive after the competing stock also dropped marginally.

Interim report and accounts of Zenith Bank for the first quarter ended March 31, 2015 indicated that while gross earnings grew by 14 per cent, pre and post tax profits rose by 15 per cent and 17 per cent respectively. Earnings per share thus improved to 88 kobo within the three months, in contrast with 75 kobo recorded in corresponding period of 2014.