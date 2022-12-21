Zenith Bank Goofs, Names Chuks Okoh As GMD/CEO

Zenith Bank appeared to have goofed, as it profiled Chuks Okoh as its Group Managing Director (GMD), and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a document sighted by BizWatch Nigeria and dated Monday, December 19, 2022, on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Zenith Bank addressed Okoh as its GMD and CEO, while he’s known to the investing public and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a Non-Executive Director.

The document has, however, led to commotion among the investing public and stakeholders of the bank, after which Zenith Bank released a statement to provide clarity on their concerns.

In the statement titled: “EBENEZER ONYEAGWU REMAINS THE GROUP MD/CEO OF ZENITH BANK PLC”, the lender admitted that the document sighted on NGX was an error which has been corrected with the erroneous filing pulled down from the portal and replaced.

The statement read: “Please refer to the Share Disclosure document that was published on the NGX Potal which document inadvertently refered to Chuks Emma Okoh as Managing Director instead of Non-Executive Director and which was published by your platform.

“Kindly note that this was an error which has been corrected with the erroneous filing pulled down from the portal and replaced as shown in the attached.

“For emphasis, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu remains the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc while Mr. Chuks Okoh is a NonExecutive Director.”

Okoh, who was appointed to the Board on April 12, 2022, had parted with N2.31 million to acquire 102,697 units of shares on December 13, 2022.

Okoh previously didn’t own any shares in Zenith Bank, while surprisingly, Onyeagwu had been increasing his stake at the firm from seven million direct shares (N178.85 million) in 2017 to 80.17 million as of June 2022 ((worth N1.92 billion as of December 20).

Onyeagwu had been the GMD and CEO of Zenith Bank in the last four years, since he was appointed in June 2019 and confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).