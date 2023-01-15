Zenith Bank Dashes Lady's Hope To Recover Her Stolen N4m

Zenith Bank has dashed the hope of its aggrieved customer, Chiamaka Agim, of retrieving the N4 million wiped from her account, as it said she could only get N800,500 from the stolen money.

Agim, a Lagos State resident and former Zenith Bank employee, had some days ago, detailed how over N4 million strangely disappeared from her Zenith Bank account.

In a video uploaded on her Twitter page, Agim shared her ordeal in tears.

The lady recalled that on Monday, January 9, 2023, around 8:43 pm, she got a debit alert of N3.7 million to an Access Bank account, and within a minute she received another alert of N222, 900 to the same Access Bank account. Then there was another debit alert of N102,000 to a UBA account, all in the space of five minutes.

“When I received the first alert around 8.25, I actually thought it was a WhatsApp message. I checked it and was shocked to see that it was an alert of N3.715 million,” she said.

“I was confused because I did not authorise any transaction, so I logged in to my bank app to check what was happening. That was when I got another debit alert of N222,000 and then I got the third one of N102,000.”

In what appeared to be a defense letter, Zenith Bank expressed confidence that the lady authorised the transactions. Hence, it’s not liable for the damage.