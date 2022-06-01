Zenith Bank Customers Lament Failed Transactions, Delayed Reversal

June 1, 2022 97

When Bukola Arowolo (not real name), a Zenith Bank customer, approached a Point of Sale (PoS) operator to make a withdrawal of N20,000 on Friday, May 27, 2022, the transaction did not go through. She had thought since the transaction failed, her money was intact, but surprisingly to her, she had been debited.

Narrating her experience to BizWatch Nigeria, the mother of one explained that she didn’t get the reversal of the money until three days later in spite of the fact that she reached out to the customer care networks for swift intervention.

Disappointedly, Arowolo isn’t the only customer that has regretted banking with the financial institution in the last few days, as thousands of other account holders took to social media to lament their awful experiences.

“Zenith Bank has been useless all weekend & even till this time 12:08 am on a Tuesday ! I’m disappointed.” a Twitter user @pengmanmodel wrote.

Another user @is_salsu wrote: “Been waiting for someone to respond to me on Zenith bank online chat for 2hours now, @ZenithBank not responding to DMs too. Zenith has showed us pepper today.”

@dozzy_collectio wrote; “Once this zenith bank network is resolved, I’m transferring all these millions to my other bank accounts, it’s been 10 years, and I’ve tried my best by enduring their gross incompetence over the years.”

The possible consequence for Zenith Bank

With Zenith Bank now infamous for failed transactions and delayed reversal, customers who have endured the financial institution’s poor services over the years, have been left with no other option than to seek better banking experience elsewhere.

Should this trend continue, it may result in a loss of confidence in investors, such that the company’s share value would be affected.