Zedcrest Makes Financial Times Africa’s 2022 Fastest-Growing Companies List

May 5, 2022

Africa’s new-age principal investing and financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Group has been ranked the fastest-growing firm in Nigeria’s financial services sector, the second fastest-growing company in the country, and the fifth fastest-growing in Africa in the 2022 Financial Times ranking for Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies published on Tuesday, 3th of May.

The inaugural FT list which was compiled with Statista, a research company, was released after months of study, public calls, intense database research, and direct interaction with over 900 public companies in the continent. 75 firms were ranked among millions of African-based businesses based on their revenue compound annual growth (CAGR) between 2017 and 2020.

“It’s an honour to be ranked on the inaugural FT Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies list,” said Adedayo Amzat, Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group. “It is a direct reflection of the leadership team we have in place, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We’ve been fortunate to extend our business across different verticals of the financial sector over the past few years and we’ll continue to evaluate opportunities in other markets as part of our future growth strategy.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to building inter-connected financial solutions across Africa through technological innovation while ensuring global best practices.

The ranking, according to FT, offers a view of the corporate landscape on a continent where technology, finance, and support-service companies have had to adjust to a drastically changed environment.

Nigeria was the second most represented country in the ranking, with 20 companies, behind South Africa (24) and ahead of Kenya (nine), and Egypt (six). These are also the markets that have attracted the most venture capital and where unicorns (companies valued at $1bn+) and would-be unicorns have proliferated.

According to FT, “Many of the fastest-growing companies, especially in the fintech sector, are those seeking to tap Africa’s unbanked population or markets that have previously been underserved or ignored. The health and education sectors, for example — spurred by unmet needs and rising aspirations — are among those offering the most scope for growth.”

However, not all of the fastest-growing companies are high-tech. Zedcrest Group, for example, has operating subsidiaries that are well recognized and celebrated as industry leaders in securities markets, consumer finance, and asset management.

With its inter-dealer brokerage aim, Zedcap Partners is a leading player in the Nigerian Securities markets, winning the FMDQ’s best brokerage service award for the third year running. Zedcap has a clientele and partners list including players in the pension industry, asset managers, commercial banks and an impressive list of foreign portfolio investors in the Nigerian financial markets.

Zedvance Finance, the consumer lending aim of Zedcrest Group is easily the most popular lending business with the working population in Nigeria. Serving over 1million salary earners in the country. Zedvance Finance is also actively developing new consumer & business loan products and BNPL solutions for the mass market.

ZIMVEST, the SEC-regulated investment platform of Zedcrest Group is bringing the best of personalised, digital investment solutions to individuals and businesses through a range of portfolios cutting through global equities, fixed income funds and ETFs. All products of Zimvest can be accessed via the Zimvest mobile app.

Zedcrest’s principal investing business is heavily focused on technology-driven business models across commerce, finance, and social impact sectors (education, healthcare, and agriculture) leveraging technology, global partnerships & best-in-class processes.

The company has backed more than 50 companies across the African continent over the past 36 months, including high-growth companies like Leatherback, Koniku, Reliance Health, Helium Health, Utiva, Bankly, Bento, Abwaab, Indicina, TalentQL, Flyr Labs, Yoello and Zumi.

Asides from technology investments, Zedcrest is also invested in Oil & Gas upstream and midstream assets, with investments in Ingentia Energies, operator of the newly awarded Egbolom, an onshore (swamp) marginal field situated in OML 23, located in the Central Niger Delta Sedimentary Basin. To learn more about Zedcrest and its subsidiaries, visit www.zedcrest.com.