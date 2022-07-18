Zamfara Govt Suspends Emir For Turbaning Repentant Bandit

The Government of Zamfara State has suspended the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto of Tsafe local government area of the state, Aliyu Garba Marafa, for turbaning Adamu Aliero who is a notorious repentant bandits’ leader.

This information was disclosed via a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe on Sunday night.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that the Zamfara State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged turbaning of a Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area”.

“In this regard, the State Executive Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, MON (Shattiman Sokoto) has directed for suspension of the Emir with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the Executive Governor has approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.

“In the meantime, Alh. Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of ‘Yandoto is hereby assigned to take charge of the affairs of the Emirate.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto in Zamfara State had conferred the traditional title of Sarkin Fulani on a repentant bandits’ kingpin, Adamu Aliero. The ceremony was performed in Yandoto town, the headquarters of the emirate.

Aliero was given the title of ‘leader of the Fulani clan in the emirate’ by the Emir of Zamfara State.