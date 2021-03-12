fbpx
Zamfara Receives 55,920 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

Zamfara Receives 55,920 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

March 12, 20210102
Zamfara Receives 55,920 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Zamfara State government has received a total of 55,920 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The Commissioner for Health in Zamfara, Yahaya Kanoma received the vaccines on behalf of the state government on Thursday in Gusau, the state capital.

He said, “We received our consignment from Sokoto; we received 55,920 doses and if it is to go for two cycles, it will be given to 27,960 people.

“The COVID-19 vaccines were well received with all equipment needed, and that include safety kits, syringes, cotton and other materials.”

Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine

He explained that the first set of people to receive the vaccines would be the frontline workers in the state.

READ ALSO: After Years Of Dispute, NIPOST Takes Over Stamp Duty Collection From FIRS

The commissioner listed the people in such category to include the healthcare workers, the traditional rulers, and government officials.

He added that thereafter, the vaccine jabs would be administered to residents above the age of 18 years in the state.

The commissioner also gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“Once we start, we are going to start with our front-liners and the age limit is 18 years. We are still indeed zero and concurrently we are taking samples and other organisations are taking samples across the 14 local governments in the state.

“There is a special training going on even before we received the consignment; we are on training, and we are updating our people,” he stated.

About Author

Zamfara Receives 55,920 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSOIL & GAS
August 22, 2014057

Cases of Pipeline Breaks In Nigeria Hits 34,047

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has stated that about 34,047 cases of pipeline vandalism were recorded in parts of the country between 19
Read More
May 23, 2014067

Peugeot-Citroen Wraps Up 289 million Share Sale To Raise Funds For Turnaround

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French automobile manufacturer, PSA/Peugeot-Citroen has completed the sale of 289 million new shares as part of a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital incr
Read More
September 9, 2014051

Report: Nigeria, 7 African Countries Set For Oil, Gas Boom

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A report by an audit firm, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, has revealed that Nigeria and seven other African oil producing countries could experience boom in the co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.