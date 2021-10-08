Zamfara Police Rescues 187 Abducted Persons

October 8, 2021 27

187 persons who were abducted and held captive by bandits in Tsibiri Forest in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state have been rescued by the state’s police.

Some of those rescued are natives of Gora Namaye, Rini, and Shinkafi in Zamfara while the others are from Sabon Birnin LGA in Sokoto State.

Ayuba Elkana, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara while handing over the victims to the state government, said that “on Thursday 187 were rescued as a result of the pressure mounted on these bandits by the state government and other security agencies whereby, we stormed Tsibiri Forest where kidnapped victims were held for various days – some (of them for) 52 days, 48 days, 54 days and four months.”

“They have now been rescued unconditionally. We are now going to hand them over to the state for medical check-up, debriefing, and, later, to be reunited with their families.

“This is a great achievement, and it goes to all the good people of Zamfara State who have keyed into the resolve to this administration to make sure that Zamfara State is brought back to its normal peaceful state.”

The victims were rescued after an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted for hours, conducted by operatives of the Police Tactical Squad of the command.

Elkana explained that the feat was recorded as a result of the implementation of the new security measures announced by the state government.

The Commissioner of Police for Zamfara State revealed that some bandits and their collaborators have been arrested, and some of those apprehended have been charged to court.