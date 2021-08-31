fbpx

Zamfara Govt Seeks Support Of Residents In Fight Against Banditry

August 31, 2021
The Zamfara State government seeks the continuous support of the Zamfara residents in the fight against banditry.

The government seeks support especially with the tough measures they put in place to combat insecurity.

Ibrahim Dosara, the Commissioner for Information in Zamfara explained that the recent measures were put in place to check the activities of bandits in the state.

“The government deemed it necessary to take these measures in view of the values it attaches to human lives and the property of the citizenry,” he said. “The actions are taken not with any intention of hurting the general public, but to examine the validity or otherwise, of the theories suggested in ending the conflict.

“The government is not unaware of the pains the people are going through as a result of this decision but is also mindful of its basic functions of protecting the lives and property of the people.

READ ALSO: NCDC Confirms 460 New Infections In 13 States, FCT

“The general public is, therefore, invited to join hands with the government in this latest derive to find permanent solutions to the lingering security facing the state.”

Dosara also called on all the people to join hands together to fight the monsters called bandits, stressing that the measures were to curtail the worsening security challenges in the state.

According to him, the government undertook extensive and intensive consultations with critical stakeholders, including the Presidency, top security chiefs, politicians, royal fathers, ulamas, and top government functionaries, with a view to coming up with workable lasting solutions to the security challenges.

The commissioner added the government announced the measures after a careful study and selection of an urgent plan of action from the wide range of suggestions by the critical stakeholders, and in consideration of the present security situation in Zamfara.

