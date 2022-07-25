Zamfara Chieftancy: ‘I Did Not Ask For Any Title’ – Ado Aleru

A suspected bandit, Ado Aleru who was recently turbaned as ‘Sarkin Fulani’ in Zamfara State announced that he did not ask for the title.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Aleru was turbaned as the Sarkin Fulani by Aliyu Marafa, Emir of Yandoto, in Tsafe LGA of the state on July 16, 2022.

The police had, however, said the suspect was on its wanted list over his alleged involvement in banditry.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawelle had suspended the Emir for giving the title to Aleru.

The state Governor also banned traditional rulers in the state from awarding chieftaincy titles without getting government approval.

Aleru while trying to clear his name said hat it was the Emirate that came to him.

“This title, let me tell you the truth, I didn’t ask for it; they reached out to me regarding it,” Aleiro said.

“They called and informed me of what they wanted to give me. Then, I said ‘no, this shouldn’t happen’. But since I have parents, later we sat down and discussed about it, and since the new king has said what he wants to do in his kingdom, I accepted the title.”

He also denied taking part in an attack linked to him, which occurred on Kadisau village in Faskari LGA of Katsina in June and over 30 people were killed.

“The talks about Kadisau, please, I beg you in the name of God to ask the Emir of Kadisau or look for his number and ask him the cause of the attack,” he said.