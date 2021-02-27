fbpx
Zamfara Abduction: Police Commence Search With 2 Surveillance Helicopters

February 27, 2021023
The Nigeria Police Force has begun a coordinated search with the deployment of 2 surveillance helicopters to rescue the abducted Zamfara schoolgirls.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer, says “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have commenced a coordinated search and rescue operation, involving the deployment of both ground and aerial assets, aimed at locating and rescuing the students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State abducted in the early hours of Friday, 25th February 2021.

“To ensure the success of the ongoing operation, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate deployment of two (2) operational surveillance helicopters to Zamfara State.

“This is in addition to the personnel of Operation Puff Adder II earlier deployed to the State to support efforts by the Command to combat banditry, kidnapping, and other related crimes”.

He noted that the IGP while condemning the barbaric and callous abduction of the innocent female students, has assured that the Police and other security forces will not relent until the abducted students are successfully rescued and reunited with their families.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: 317 Female Students Abducted In Zamfara – Police

CP Mba disclosed that the joint rescue operation is being carried out by the Police, the Military, and other members of the law enforcement community with support from the State Government and other Stakeholders.

“The IGP has called for calm and enjoins members of the public, particularly the people of Zamfara State, not to hesitate in availing the Police and the law enforcement community with useful information that can assist in the rescue of the abducted school girls”, he added.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

