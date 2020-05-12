Zambia Shuts Border With Tanzania over Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Zambia on Monday shut its border with Tanzania following a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The country recorded 85 cases on a single day with three deaths related to the pandemic.

Of the cases, 76 were recorded in Nakonde, the border town with Tunduma in Tanzania.

On Sunday, the country again reported 15 new cases after 250 tests.

Zambia Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the country was temporarily closing the Nakonde border starting May 11, 2020.

“No traffic will be allowed in or out of the district,” Dr Chilufya said.

“The closure is meant to facilitate the retraining of health personnel and carrying out of more screening in Nakonde,” he added.

He, however, did not disclose how long the border will remain shut.

Sectors reopening

Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu last week announced the reopening of some sectors of the economy such as casinos and gyms which were shut on March 18, saying “the economy is taking a hit due to lack of activities.”

He said the companies ought to find a way of operating under the new normal as they observe measures meant to slow down the spread of the virus.

So far, the country has recorded 267 positive cases, 117 recoveries, and seven deaths.

Nakonde is among Zambia’s largest border posts, acting as a gateway to East Africa.

Source: VON