fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignINTERNATIONAL

Zambia: Newly Elected President Fires Security Chiefs

August 30, 20210155
Zambia: Newly Elected President Fires Security Chiefs

Zambia’s newly-elected President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday appointed new military chiefs and replaced all police commissioners after promising to end the previous regime’s heavy-handedness.

Right groups accused Hichilema’s predecessor Edgar Lungu of leading a “brutal crackdown” on dissent, with police violence claiming at least five lives since he was officially elected in 2016.

Hichilema, who took office last week, has been arrested over a dozen times during his political career and made restoring freedoms a linchpin of his electoral promises.

In a televised address to the nation, Hichilema on Sunday announced the appointment of the new army and airforce chiefs, as well as a new head of the southern African country’s defence wing.

“I am relieving all commissioners of police with immediate effect,” he added, without providing reasons for the replacements.

He also urged police to conduct thorough checks before detaining suspects, stressing that “no one should be arrested before investigations are concluded”.

READ ALSO: Over 200 Schoolchildren Held Captive By Bandits – UNICEF

Hichilema beat his long-term rival Lungu in August 12 polls by a landslide of almost one million votes — a victory hailed as a democratic milestone for opposition movements in Africa.

During his inauguration speech on Tuesday, he promised to crack down on political “thuggery” and repression, reassuring independent media they would no longer face tear gas or shutdowns.

AFP

About Author

Zambia: Newly Elected President Fires Security Chiefs
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 16, 20158186

Nigeria, EU Sign MoU on Illegal Migration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the European Union to stem the tide of illegal migration from Nigeria to Europe, the EU Ambassador to
Read More
Protein Deficiency INTERNATIONAL
March 11, 20190223

US Tariff Positions Ghana to Benefit from China’s $2.4 billion Soybeans Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The hefty tariff on soybeans from the United States has caused a 17 percent import decrease of the produce into China in February 2019, being the lowest lev
Read More
Gianluigi Donnarumma Signs 5-year Deal With PSG INTERNATIONALSPORTS
July 15, 20210617

Gianluigi Donnarumma Signs 5-year Deal With PSG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper on a five-year de
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.