fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Zainab Ahmed, Pantami Billed To Attend Cashless Payment Systems Summit In Ghana Nov 28

October 26, 2021085
The Minister of Finance, Budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Communications and Digital economy Isa Pantami, will be speaking at the 2021 edition of the African Cashless Payment Systems Conference (ACPSC).

The Minister of Finance, Budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Communications and Digital economy Isa Pantami, will be speaking at the 2021 edition of the African Cashless Payment Systems Conference (ACPSC).

The ACPSC is said to be Africa’s largest FinTech event and is billed to take place in Accra, Ghana, from November 28 to 30, 2021.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Project Consultant, Cashless-Africa (organizers of the event), Alex Itkin, it stated that it is imperative to have productive conversations as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

READ ALSO: eNaira Provides High-Value Payment Services To Financial Institutions – Buhari

Itkin referenced Bloomberg’s latest report which reveals that the financial-technology industry’s contribution to Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will grow by a minimum of $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022, he also noted that the event is anticipated to be declared open by the Vice Pressident of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event are Thomas Quartey Kwesi, deputy chairperson, African Union; Ernest Addison, governor of the Central Bank of Ghana; Ken Ofori Atta, Ghana’s finance minister; David Solomon, executive director, Goldman Sachs.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s minister for communication; Archie Hesse, CEO of GHIPSS, Ghana, will be speaking on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

The statement further disclosed that the conference will facilitate the latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision-makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.

About Author

Zainab Ahmed, Pantami Billed To Attend Cashless Payment Systems Summit In Ghana Nov 28
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

September 7, 20151139

Market Capitalization Shed N137 Billion In August as 69 Losers Emerge on NSE

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Stock market lost 1.64 per cent in August as the All Share Index plunged to 29,684.84 from 30,180.27 at which it opened for the month, while the ma
Read More
September 13, 20130160

FG May Ban Fish Importation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government may soon place a total ban on the importation of fish and other aquatic consumables if arrangements being put in place by the governm
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 26, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 26, 20210551

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 26, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021. FG Announces Plan To Establish MSMEs In 774 LGAs Dr. George Akum
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.