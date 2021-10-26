Zainab Ahmed, Pantami Billed To Attend Cashless Payment Systems Summit In Ghana Nov 28

October 26, 2021 85

The Minister of Finance, Budget and national planning Zainab Ahmed, and the Minister of Communications and Digital economy Isa Pantami, will be speaking at the 2021 edition of the African Cashless Payment Systems Conference (ACPSC).

The ACPSC is said to be Africa’s largest FinTech event and is billed to take place in Accra, Ghana, from November 28 to 30, 2021.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Project Consultant, Cashless-Africa (organizers of the event), Alex Itkin, it stated that it is imperative to have productive conversations as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Itkin referenced Bloomberg’s latest report which reveals that the financial-technology industry’s contribution to Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will grow by a minimum of $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022, he also noted that the event is anticipated to be declared open by the Vice Pressident of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Other dignitaries billed to attend the event are Thomas Quartey Kwesi, deputy chairperson, African Union; Ernest Addison, governor of the Central Bank of Ghana; Ken Ofori Atta, Ghana’s finance minister; David Solomon, executive director, Goldman Sachs.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Ghana’s minister for communication; Archie Hesse, CEO of GHIPSS, Ghana, will be speaking on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

The statement further disclosed that the conference will facilitate the latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-on-one business meetings between decision-makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament of the region.