Zainab Ahmed, Kyari, Patience Oniha Inspect AKK Gas Pipeline Project

December 15, 2020028
Three top government officials are currently inspecting the Ajaokuta axis of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

The officials include; the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Myele Kyari; and the Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha.

The disclosure was made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) via its Twitter account on Tuesday.

“GMD @NNPCgroup Mallam @MKKyari, HM of Finance, Budget & National Planning @ZShamsuna & the DG Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha on an Inspection Tour of Ajaokuta Segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (#AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.

