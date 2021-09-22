Zainab Ahmed: FG to Advance Industrial Digital Economy, Inclusive Development

September 22, 2021 140

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the Federal Government would promote industrial digital economy, inclusive and economic development.

The Minister made the announcement at the West Africa Business Forum, themed; “Empowering women and youths to spur Africa’s transformation agenda” which took place in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Ahmed stated that inclusive economic development is at the core of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) agenda.

“In Nigeria, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) represent up to 90 percent of manufacturing and 80 percent of trade,” Ahmed said.

“Our national strategy includes an MSME aggregation programme to promote specialization and increase productivity, and also an MSME connection to e-commerce platforms and other emerging technologies.

“By leveraging these digital technologies, Nigeria hopes to create alternative routes to markets for MSMEs, within Nigeria and beyond, and to support production clusters in manufacturing and agriculture.

“It is, therefore, expedient to promote an industrial digital economy, sustainable and inclusive economic development.”

Ahmed also noted that the federal government will leverage the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to boost the export capacities of both formal and informal service suppliers.

“We are hopeful that the forum will be an effective avenue for empowering women and youth entrepreneurs and addressing the unemployment challenges that we have in the African region.

“The AfCFTA offers the continent’s youth and women greater opportunities to be players in regional value chain development,” she added.