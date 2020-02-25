Yusuf Zilani Emerges Speaker Kaduna House of Assembly as Shagali Resigns

The member representing Igabi constituency in Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honourable Yusuf Zilani has been elected as the new speaker of the Assembly.

His emergence follows the resignation of the former Speaker, Aminu Shagali, representing Sabon-Gari Constituency.

The new speaker until his emergence was the deputy speaker in the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated Assembly.

Zilani was elected by his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday.

Although the former Speaker did not give any reason for his resignation, sources at the Assembly told Channels Television that members of the House have started collecting signatures to impeach him before he eventually bowed to pressure and resigned.

