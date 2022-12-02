YouTube Unveils 2022 End Of Year Lists In Nigeria

YouTube unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in Nigeria today. This year’s lists are reflective of the most important moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce’s song titled Overloading, Episode 24 Apocalypse of Selena Tested and SELINA, the Nollywood Romantic Comedy from Uduak Isong TV.
“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture.
Whether it’s Short video creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr.Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”
This year, YouTube released five lists:
- Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts in Nigeria in 2022.
- Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos in Nigeria in 2022.
- Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in Nigeria in 2022.
- Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators.
- Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria, and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.
The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.
YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5B logged-in users every month and averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.
More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.
Below are the full list End of Year Lists in Nigeria:
Top Trending Videos
Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|SELINA TESTED – ( EPISODE 24 APOCALYPSE )
|Lightweight Entertainment
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVWrFSoSDCQ
|SELINA – Nollywood Romantic Comedy starring Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong
|Uduak Isong TV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnPcQVAeiWY
|Best Friends in the World: Senior Year | Episode 1
|Neptune3 Studios
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xoq7xrYlx_E
|Olukoti Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Saheed Osupa|Odunlade Adekola |Sanyeri |Laide bakare
|APATATV+
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjBiwXBNfwQ
|100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool
|Mr.Heang Update
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYf0BoFe9D8
|Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo compilation part1
|HouseOfAjebo
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNukOMVPMhQ
|CULTISTS CLASHES WITH O.B.O – OGB Recent | Second hand Davido | Thecute Abiola Portable | Mc Always
|CUTE ABIOLA TV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8sjsUrJYSM
|INNOCIENT HOUSEMAID(FULL MOVIE)| ZUBBY MICHEAL 2022 Latest Nigerian Movie 1080p
|EXCEL NOLLYTV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CT2UJErD08
|Obsession Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Bukunmi Oluwasina | Luyek Adewale | Wunmi Toriola
|Yorubaplus
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flJ8boh4Q9Q
|Cultists number one – ft kelvin ikeduba
|Real OGB Recent
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6VR3xZA000
|Top Shorts
|Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)
|Tov Family
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE
|Everyone Will Relate To This #Short
|Mc Shem Comedian
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhcV9N_eik
|Social experiment | What would you do?
|ILYA BORZOV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY
|He got his daddy back 😩🙏🏾😵📲 #shorts
|Bam and Bri Nation
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM
|Mummy G.O addressed Tiwa savage
|Maraji’s World
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUpMaqEHx6I
|Granny knocked in my home 😂 #shorts
|Funny Club TV
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-RfGr5MyXI
|Kizz Daniel ft Tekno – Buga (official) #bugachallenge
|CJ The Dancer
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLFE_7aQZzc
|Traffic in lagos Nigeria
|JOE IJO
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFfq0CJRTTY
|Children Poor Prank | OMG, ITS RUSSIA 🇷🇺 #shorts #soccer
|NekAo official
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSU_JVWMJh0
|amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong 💯🔥
|Mzansi Fresh Dancers
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY
|Top Music Videos
|Video Title
|Channel
|URL
|Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overloading (OVERDOSE) [Performance Video]
|MavinRecords
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8SNlvR86xc
|Rema – Calm Down (Official Music Video)
|Rema
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQLsdm1ZYAw
|Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga (Official Video)
|KizzDanielVEVO
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLF90M96m2Q
|Asake – Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) (Official Video)
|ASAKE
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PnZf9U1HxQ
|Asake – Sungba (Remix) (Official Video) (feat. Burna Boy)
|ASAKE
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WU__JQuB8g
|Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video]
|Burna Boy
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM
|Skiibii – Baddest Boy (Remix)(Official Video) ft. Davido
|Skiibii
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLV2-JHIblI
|Buga (Lo Lo Lo)
|Kizz Daniel
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naUp-yR0QjQ
|Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana (Official Video)
|Fireboy DML
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCLUIzOsgGg
|Asake – Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) (Official Video)
|ASAKE
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MefXQvGTYtE
|Top Creators
|Channel
|URL
|Real OGB Recent
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIc_pliB7EkbWHIrDbyf86Q
|Oga Sabinus
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKveEdM9fe6mFR6Epth2TA
|Neptune3 Studios
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q
|official BRODA SHAGGI
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG6orNVuXIICv9_ifH6msIA
|BrainJotter Comedian
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxyb0darxVM-h7I4xYWrb4A
|HouseOfAjebo
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26q7KQxr5TnKm-OT25MyyQ
|TAAOOMA’S CABIN
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvG_RH3tAekGN5rPUVUmcIg
|KieKieTV
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQPkMV4uLDwDqdmU1hXcPA
|MSA previously My Story Animated
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ
|OFFICER WOOS
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw1CI9X0fOsQxf984GH2HYA
|Breakout Creators
|Channel
|URL
|Neptune3 Studios
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q
|Shank Comics
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq27-1ZCNMYs4csa86q3SGw
|DOUBLE DS TWINS
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nffj7cYbYRVBxK2_Ph4DA
|KIRIKU OFFICIAL TV
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGY6QvZNEII4B0JM-eKTbQ
|Stylebyreme
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7sFwsT1_W_UcEzrGyyCZRg
|Bimbo Ademoye TV
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCneM4DHHUWMVwmYktz8X46g
|Adam W
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_k6e2PPDUnxEdMJC9Q044g
|The Geng
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1gZ-ZDcrMLXnJSTiuSLt0w
|Nurses lecture room
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgSa_jjdMM1u1l4RvtAOaxA
|wakawaka _doctor
|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKojH1Q_BO27D_mRTuK6xcw