YouTube Unveils 2022 End Of Year Lists In Nigeria

YouTube unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in Nigeria today. This year’s lists are reflective of the most important moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce’s  song titled Overloading, Episode 24 Apocalypse of Selena Tested and SELINA, the Nollywood Romantic Comedy from Uduak Isong TV.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture.

Whether it’s Short video creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr.Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

This year, YouTube released five lists:

  1. Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts  in Nigeria in 2022. 
  2. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos in Nigeria in 2022. 
  3. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in Nigeria in 2022. 
  4. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators.
  5. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria, and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.

The Top Trending Videos list  is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video. 

YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5B logged-in users every month and averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world. 

Below are the full list End of Year Lists in Nigeria: 


Video Title		ChannelURL
SELINA TESTED – ( EPISODE 24 APOCALYPSE )Lightweight Entertainmenthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVWrFSoSDCQ
SELINA – Nollywood Romantic Comedy starring Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim EffiongUduak Isong TVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnPcQVAeiWY
Best Friends in the World: Senior Year | Episode 1Neptune3 Studioshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xoq7xrYlx_E
Olukoti Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Saheed Osupa|Odunlade Adekola |Sanyeri |Laide bakareAPATATV+https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjBiwXBNfwQ
100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming PoolMr.Heang Updatehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYf0BoFe9D8
Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo compilation part1HouseOfAjebohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNukOMVPMhQ
CULTISTS CLASHES WITH O.B.O – OGB Recent | Second hand Davido | Thecute Abiola Portable | Mc AlwaysCUTE ABIOLA TVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8sjsUrJYSM
INNOCIENT HOUSEMAID(FULL MOVIE)| ZUBBY MICHEAL 2022 Latest Nigerian Movie 1080pEXCEL NOLLYTVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CT2UJErD08
Obsession Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Bukunmi Oluwasina | Luyek Adewale | Wunmi ToriolaYorubaplushttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flJ8boh4Q9Q
Cultists number one – ft kelvin ikedubaReal OGB Recenthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6VR3xZA000
Top Shorts
Video TitleChannelURL
She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried)Tov Familyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE
Everyone Will Relate To This #ShortMc Shem Comedianhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhcV9N_eik
Social experiment | What would you do?ILYA BORZOVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY
He got his daddy back 😩🙏🏾😵📲 #shortsBam and Bri Nationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM
Mummy G.O addressed Tiwa savageMaraji’s Worldhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUpMaqEHx6I
Granny knocked in my home 😂 #shortsFunny Club TVhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-RfGr5MyXI
Kizz Daniel ft Tekno – Buga (official) #bugachallengeCJ The Dancerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLFE_7aQZzc
Traffic in lagos NigeriaJOE IJOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFfq0CJRTTY
Children Poor Prank | OMG, ITS RUSSIA 🇷🇺 #shorts #soccerNekAo officialhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSU_JVWMJh0
amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong 💯🔥Mzansi Fresh Dancershttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY
Top Music Videos
Video TitleChannelURL
Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overloading (OVERDOSE) [Performance Video]MavinRecordshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8SNlvR86xc
Rema – Calm Down (Official Music Video)Remahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQLsdm1ZYAw
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga (Official Video)KizzDanielVEVOhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLF90M96m2Q
Asake – Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) (Official Video)ASAKEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PnZf9U1HxQ
Asake – Sungba (Remix) (Official Video) (feat. Burna Boy)ASAKEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WU__JQuB8g
Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video]Burna Boyhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM
Skiibii – Baddest Boy (Remix)(Official Video) ft. DavidoSkiibiihttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLV2-JHIblI
Buga (Lo Lo Lo)Kizz Danielhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naUp-yR0QjQ
Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana (Official Video)Fireboy DMLhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCLUIzOsgGg
Asake – Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) (Official Video)ASAKEhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MefXQvGTYtE
Top Creators
ChannelURL
Real OGB Recenthttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIc_pliB7EkbWHIrDbyf86Q
Oga Sabinushttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKveEdM9fe6mFR6Epth2TA
Neptune3 Studioshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q
official BRODA SHAGGIhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG6orNVuXIICv9_ifH6msIA
BrainJotter Comedianhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxyb0darxVM-h7I4xYWrb4A
HouseOfAjebohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26q7KQxr5TnKm-OT25MyyQ
TAAOOMA’S CABINhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvG_RH3tAekGN5rPUVUmcIg
KieKieTVhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQPkMV4uLDwDqdmU1hXcPA
MSA previously My Story Animatedhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ
OFFICER WOOShttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw1CI9X0fOsQxf984GH2HYA
Breakout Creators
ChannelURL
Neptune3 Studioshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q
Shank Comicshttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq27-1ZCNMYs4csa86q3SGw
DOUBLE DS TWINShttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nffj7cYbYRVBxK2_Ph4DA
KIRIKU OFFICIAL TVhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGY6QvZNEII4B0JM-eKTbQ
Stylebyremehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7sFwsT1_W_UcEzrGyyCZRg
Bimbo Ademoye TVhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCneM4DHHUWMVwmYktz8X46g
Adam Whttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_k6e2PPDUnxEdMJC9Q044g
The Genghttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1gZ-ZDcrMLXnJSTiuSLt0w
Nurses lecture roomhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgSa_jjdMM1u1l4RvtAOaxA
wakawaka _doctorhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKojH1Q_BO27D_mRTuK6xcw
