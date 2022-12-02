YouTube Unveils 2022 End Of Year Lists In Nigeria

YouTube unveiled lists ranking the top trending videos, music videos, Shorts, and creators in Nigeria today. This year’s lists are reflective of the most important moments to unfold in 2022 on and offline, such as the performance video for Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce’s song titled Overloading, Episode 24 Apocalypse of Selena Tested and SELINA, the Nollywood Romantic Comedy from Uduak Isong TV.

“Every year, the YouTube End-of-Year Top lists give us a glimpse into what people in Nigeria were most curious about. YouTube is the place where everyone comes to see what has and is happening in the world while participating in, and having an impact on, today’s culture.

Whether it’s Short video creators making millions laugh such as Oga Sabinus, or fascinating events such as the 100 days building a modern underground hut with a grass roof and a swimming pool by Mr.Heang Update, 2022 was an important year for us all and we cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for us.”

This year, YouTube released five lists:

Top Shorts (NEW): A list ranking the most viewed Shorts in Nigeria in 2022. Top Trending Videos: A list ranking the most viewed Trending videos in Nigeria in 2022. Top Music Videos: A list ranking the most viewed music videos in Nigeria in 2022. Top Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria. This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat Creators. Breakout Creators: Based on subscribers gained in 2022 in Nigeria, and channel tripling in size when compared to 2021 (+200% year-over- year growth). This list includes long form, Shorts, and multiformat creators.

The Top Trending Videos list is based on a range of factors – beyond just views – that indicate how “trending” a video really is. The YouTube Culture & Trends team also considers engagement and looks at signals like shares and likes of a certain video.

YouTube announced that YouTube Shorts are being watched by over 1.5B logged-in users every month and averaging over 30 billion daily views. The company also announced that YouTube paid more than 50 Billion (USD) to creators, artists, and media companies in the 3 years before June 2022.

More than two million people participate in YouTube’s partnerships program around the world. YouTube’s subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music, now have more than 80 million users, including trailers, around the world.

Below are the full list End of Year Lists in Nigeria:

Top Trending Videos



Video Title Channel URL SELINA TESTED – ( EPISODE 24 APOCALYPSE ) Lightweight Entertainment https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVWrFSoSDCQ SELINA – Nollywood Romantic Comedy starring Bimbo Ademoye and Daniel Etim Effiong Uduak Isong TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnPcQVAeiWY Best Friends in the World: Senior Year | Episode 1 Neptune3 Studios https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xoq7xrYlx_E Olukoti Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Saheed Osupa|Odunlade Adekola |Sanyeri |Laide bakare APATATV+ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjBiwXBNfwQ 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool Mr.Heang Update https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYf0BoFe9D8 Tegwolo and Mama Tegwolo compilation part1 HouseOfAjebo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNukOMVPMhQ CULTISTS CLASHES WITH O.B.O – OGB Recent | Second hand Davido | Thecute Abiola Portable | Mc Always CUTE ABIOLA TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8sjsUrJYSM INNOCIENT HOUSEMAID(FULL MOVIE)| ZUBBY MICHEAL 2022 Latest Nigerian Movie 1080p EXCEL NOLLYTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CT2UJErD08 Obsession Latest Yoruba Movie 2022 Drama Starring Bukunmi Oluwasina | Luyek Adewale | Wunmi Toriola Yorubaplus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flJ8boh4Q9Q Cultists number one – ft kelvin ikeduba Real OGB Recent https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6VR3xZA000

Top Shorts Video Title Channel URL She used witchcraft to take our money (Baby almost cried) Tov Family https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a5liv1d-GE Everyone Will Relate To This #Short Mc Shem Comedian https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKhcV9N_eik Social experiment | What would you do? ILYA BORZOV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UBIqFwsDKY He got his daddy back 😩🙏🏾😵📲 #shorts Bam and Bri Nation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbJYDz8TTUM Mummy G.O addressed Tiwa savage Maraji’s World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUpMaqEHx6I Granny knocked in my home 😂 #shorts Funny Club TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-RfGr5MyXI Kizz Daniel ft Tekno – Buga (official) #bugachallenge CJ The Dancer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLFE_7aQZzc Traffic in lagos Nigeria JOE IJO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFfq0CJRTTY Children Poor Prank | OMG, ITS RUSSIA 🇷🇺 #shorts #soccer NekAo official https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSU_JVWMJh0 amapiano groovist @koketsokhunong 💯🔥 Mzansi Fresh Dancers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSUHT-GhYsY

Top Music Videos Video Title Channel URL Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx & Boy Spyce – Overloading (OVERDOSE) [Performance Video] MavinRecords https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8SNlvR86xc Rema – Calm Down (Official Music Video) Rema https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQLsdm1ZYAw Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga (Official Video) KizzDanielVEVO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLF90M96m2Q Asake – Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) (Official Video) ASAKE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PnZf9U1HxQ Asake – Sungba (Remix) (Official Video) (feat. Burna Boy) ASAKE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WU__JQuB8g Burna Boy – Last Last [Official Music Video] Burna Boy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=421w1j87fEM Skiibii – Baddest Boy (Remix)(Official Video) ft. Davido Skiibii https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLV2-JHIblI Buga (Lo Lo Lo) Kizz Daniel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=naUp-yR0QjQ Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana (Official Video) Fireboy DML https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCLUIzOsgGg Asake – Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) (Official Video) ASAKE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MefXQvGTYtE

Top Creators Channel URL Real OGB Recent https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIc_pliB7EkbWHIrDbyf86Q Oga Sabinus https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKveEdM9fe6mFR6Epth2TA Neptune3 Studios https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q official BRODA SHAGGI https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG6orNVuXIICv9_ifH6msIA BrainJotter Comedian https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxyb0darxVM-h7I4xYWrb4A HouseOfAjebo https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC26q7KQxr5TnKm-OT25MyyQ TAAOOMA’S CABIN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvG_RH3tAekGN5rPUVUmcIg KieKieTV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyQPkMV4uLDwDqdmU1hXcPA MSA previously My Story Animated https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYzEMRKqrh01-tauv7MYyVQ OFFICER WOOS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw1CI9X0fOsQxf984GH2HYA

Breakout Creators Channel URL Neptune3 Studios https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCl71WmqkG8BjVuySOSCh_Q Shank Comics https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq27-1ZCNMYs4csa86q3SGw DOUBLE DS TWINS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nffj7cYbYRVBxK2_Ph4DA KIRIKU OFFICIAL TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJGY6QvZNEII4B0JM-eKTbQ Stylebyreme https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7sFwsT1_W_UcEzrGyyCZRg Bimbo Ademoye TV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCneM4DHHUWMVwmYktz8X46g Adam W https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_k6e2PPDUnxEdMJC9Q044g The Geng https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1gZ-ZDcrMLXnJSTiuSLt0w Nurses lecture room https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgSa_jjdMM1u1l4RvtAOaxA wakawaka _doctor https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKojH1Q_BO27D_mRTuK6xcw